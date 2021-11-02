Astro Bob: Keep your eye on the crescent moon

Mt. Washington — The week of November 1–6 is the best time all year to begin each day under heaven’s brightest stars and constellations — without waking up especially early. In morning darkness at 6 a.m. through dawn close to 7 o’clock, a view into the cosmos is ours. Find the brightest star in Earth’s skies, Sirius the Dog Star of Canis Major, in the southwest, alluring even through windows. Sirius is still brilliant at 6:40 a.m. and visible until close to 7 a.m. as the sky brightens and all other stars have faded. Until 6:30, gaze counterclockwise from Sirius to spot Rigel of Orion the Hunter, then Aldebaran of Taurus the Bull, up to Capella the Goat Star and around to Procyon the Little Dog Star. These distant suns and constellations, along with the slightly dimmer Gemini constellation, compose the Winter Circle. Refer to the illustration, above.

