Genre in general is a marketing tool, but the label “nonfiction” is a matter of ethics. In the new film “A Cop Movie” (coming Friday to Netflix), the director Alonso Ruizpalacios plays fast and loose with the idea and the practice of nonfiction, but his methods nonetheless do justice to both. The film is a hybrid of documentary and dramatic reënactment, though even saying as much up front is nearly a spoiler, because the movie tips its hand only subtly and winkingly before putting its cards on the table. Ruizpalacios’s unusual, cagey, elusive cinematic gamesmanship does more than present a fascinating and significant array of events; his elaborate form provides access—albeit obliquely—to events that would likely escape straightforward reporting, and to deep-rooted social conditions that would otherwise be hard to depict.

