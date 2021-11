Have you ever washed your face at the end of the day and been totally convinced it was clean, only to notice foundation-colored marks across your towel after drying off? Even if you're already aware of the importance of taking off your makeup each night, if you're not sure how to remove makeup in terms of using the right methods and the best products, you can still be sabotaging your skin. Generally, when you’re wearing makeup, you'll want to double cleanse your skin using an oil-based cleanser first, followed by a water-based cleanser. (On no-makeup days, a single cleanse should be sufficient.)

MAKEUP ・ 14 DAYS AGO