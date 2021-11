The McFarland Police Department is seeking assistance regarding the shooting death of a man on Oct. 19th.

Officers found a man, Emiliano Rico, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a home in the 13000 block of South Frontage Road. Rico was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information in this case should the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121 or the anonymous text/voice tipline at 661-428-1265.