CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Halloween shooting leaves 13-year-old boy dead, another injured in Hammond, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zxj40_0ckPEtOH00 A person of interest is in custody in connection to a fatal Halloween shooting that left a 13-year-old boy dead and another injured in Northwest Indiana Sunday, according to police.

The two boys were shot around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600-block of 167th Street, near Phrommer Park in Hammond, Indiana, police said.

When police arrived, a 13-year-old boy, later identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as Thomas Delacruz from East Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

ALSO SEE: Joliet shooting: Witness describes how Halloween party 'turned left,' leaving 2 dead, 12 hurt

The other boy was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before later being released.

Police said the shooting happened after trick-or-treating in Hammond had officially ended for the night.

No other details regarding the shooting have been released.

The nature of the incident is under investigation but a person of interest is in custody for questioning, police said. No charges have been filed.

ALSO SEE: Flossmoor shooting leaves 4 shot Halloween weekend, police say

In a statement, Hammond police said the arrest was possible because of help from the community. "Our hearts go out to the families of these boys," police said in the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hammond Police Department.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hammond, IN
Crime & Safety
City
East Chicago, IN
City
Hammond, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Halloween Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Halloween
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy