I was eighteen years old the first time I stepped into the studio on my own, plugged in my headphones, and turned on the mic. It was my first semester at Colorado State University, fall of 2020, a time when I felt isolated and unsure of how I was expected to make meaningful relationships when half of my classes were online. But as I walked back to my dorm after my first show, I realized that I had found not only a pastime but a connection to my campus and the students within it.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO