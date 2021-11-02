CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Chef Jose Garces reopens Volver with new menu, opportunity for young chefs

By Timothy Walton
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6rJF_0ckPEA6w00

Chef Jose Garces has reopened Volver Restaurant inside the Kimmel Center, with a new menu, some added culinary flare, and a huge opportunity for up-and-coming chefs.

His chef-in-residence program will highlight a new chef every 6-8 weeks.

The guest chef will create dishes on the menu to be prepared by the culinary team at Volver. Diners will have the choice of experiencing the Iron Chef's dishes or supporting the chef-in-residence.

The chefs were chosen by the Garces Foundation. The hope is to support these young chefs who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Guests who eat at Volver can donate to the chefs-in-residence and the Garces Foundation will match every donation. The goal is to provide a financial platform for these young culinary creators to move forward in their careers.

Volver | Facebook | Instagram

300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

