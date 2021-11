Fick is Oregon Executive Director of Stand for Children. DeBois is Oregon Director of Center for High School Success at Stand for Children. Last month, the Oregon Department of Education released data showing how many students in Oregon’s Class of 2024 finished their ninth-grade year on track to graduate from high-school. Unsurprisingly, in the midst of the global pandemic, only 74% of students earned at least six of the 24 credits needed to earn a high school diploma. After “ninth-grade on track” rates hit an all-time high of 85% in 2019, they’ve now dipped to the lowest level since the state began to measure rates in 2013.

