LENOIR, N.C. — Two people are dead and an infant is recovering in a Charlotte hospital after a triple shooting in Lenoir Monday afternoon, police said. According to the Lenoir Police Department, officers were called to a home on Willow Street Northwest, near the Caldwell County Courthouse, around noon, for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found two adults — a man and woman — and a baby who had been shot. All three were rushed to UNC Healthcare with serious injuries.

LENOIR, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO