Kamaru Usman believes there is mutual respect with “great competitor” Colby Covington, suggesting that “I know he respects me.”. Usman and Covington are bitter rivals who first met at UFC 245 in December 2019, with Usman winning in the fifth round via TKO. For the past two years since that fight, Covington has been doing everything in his power to secure a rematch. Finally, he gets what he wants this Saturday night when he steps into the Octagon with Usman again in the main event of UFC 268. Usman, by the way, is the betting favorite to defend his title.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO