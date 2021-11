CLEARWATER, Fla — Drivers are being diverted after a crash on Court Street in Clearwater sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Around 2:40 p.m., Clearwater police officers responded to a crash at Court Street and Sam Remo Avenue. A motorcyclist who was involved in the crash was sent to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries, according to police. Police do not believe the man sustained life-threatening injuries.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO