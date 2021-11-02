CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

You can watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ on PBS this year

By Scripps National
WCPO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peanuts may be on Apple TV+ now, but you won’t need a subscription to the streaming service to watch the holiday specials this year. PBS and PBS Kids will broadcast “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET. And if you’re really planning ahead,...

www.wcpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLEWTV

3 classic Charlie Brown holiday specials airing on PBS this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hip! Hip! Hooray! Everyone's favorite Peanut gang is returning to television. PBS said in a news release it will be airing "It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," and "A Charlie Brown Christmas." In 2020, it was announced that Apple TV had acquired...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ Returns To TV Tonight: How To Watch

With Halloween quickly approaching, holiday movie season is upon us, so you won’t want to miss this year’s airing of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. The popular Halloween edition of the holiday Charlie Brown movie series airs later tonight. It’s coming back to TV after only being on streaming services last year. The movie has been a staple of holiday season viewing for decades.
MOVIES
kdat.com

A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show, with more fun, more music, and more finding the true Christmas spirit. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols. The show is 90 minutes including intermission.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown': Time, Channel and How to Watch the Halloween Special

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown airs on PBS and PBS KIDS stations Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. To find your local PBS member stations, visit PBS.org. The beloved Peanuts special is airing on television again this year, after not airing on ABC in 2020 because Apple's Apple TV+ became the exclusive home for all previous specials and new content starring Charles M. Schulz's characters. Apple did reach a deal with PBS to air the Thanksgiving and Christmas specials in 2020, but the deal was not reached in time to air the Halloween episode.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlie Brown#A Charlie Brown Christmas#Pbs Kids#Peanuts#Americans#Abc
enstarz.com

HOLD ON WINTER HOLIDAYS!! Make Some Room for Charlie Brown and Steve Martin! Here are 8 Movies and TV Shows You MUST WATCH this Thanksgiving Season!

Halloweekend has officially come to an end. This means that many are hanging up their witch hats and getting ready for the winter holidays. It's time to bust out our favorite Christmas albums (I'm looking at you, Josh Grobran) put up your holiday decorations, and start preparing to celebrate whatever winter holiday you so chose.
TV SHOWS
Motherly

5 Thanksgiving movies kids can watch before or after the big feast

Whether you’re wanting to keep your child entertained on Thanksgiving while you roast the turkey, or are looking for a film that both of you can enjoy together after the big feast, these Thanksgiving movies have you covered. From animated classics like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving to the timeless holiday film Miracle on 34th Street, you really can’t go wrong with any movie on this list. There’s so much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving, so curl up with your loved ones, grab another helping of turkey and mashed potatoes, and queue one of these feel-good, family movies. Gobble gobble, everybody!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Best Life

Connie Needham Played Elizabeth Bradford on "Eight Is Enough." See Her Now at 61.

If you grew up in the '70s, you probably remember Eight Is Enough, ABC's dramatic comedy about a widowed newspaper columnist and his eight children. The show ran for five seasons before wrapping in 1981—and during that time, the sizable family gained a following to match. The youngest of the five girls in the brood, Elizabeth Bradford, was played by actor Connie Needham, who was just 18 when the show premiered. Today, Needham is 61 and has moved into another field of entertainment in her native California. Read on to see her now!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Why Nicholas Turturro Really Left

Many of television’s most popular crime dramas center around the partnerships between officers. These shows often center around highlighting bonds that are formed between officers while they work to solve some sensational crimes. However, the hit CBS police procedural Blue Bloods takes a different approach to this formula. The popular series has found its niche within the genre. The series did this by centering around one particular family of New York City officers, the Reagans.
TV SERIES
capenews.net

KTC Returns To The Stage With 'You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown'

The Knights Theatre Company is returning to the stage for the first time since 2019 with its production of the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”. Students in the Sandwich High School’s theater company last opened to a live audience with “Fame” in November of 2019. The production of “A Chorus Line” was set to open in March of 2020, but came to a halt due to the pandemic.
SANDWICH, MA
K96 FM

Charlie Brown Would Be Proud

THIS Thursday, the 28th, is the DEADLINE for our Shelby Albertsons pumpkin carving contest. Don't worry about a thing...they're blowing out all stops. Painting, carving, crafting or anything else will be allowed! It's $5 to enter, & there'll be Albertsons gift cards up for grabs for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place pumpkins. They'll be "taking the judging to the "people" on Friday & Saturday too... the Albertsons customers.
SHELBY, MT
WCPO

Five shows to binge in November 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. — Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream. "DEXTER: NEW BLOOD" Premise: Eight years after the original series ended, virtuous...
TV SERIES
Deadline

The CW Midseason Premiere Dates: New ‘Naomi’ & ‘All American: Homecoming’ Join Schedule; ‘The Flash’, ‘Riverdale’ On The Move

The CW has set its midseason premiere dates, and there are a lot of changes coming in 2022. The second season of Superman & Lois will serve as a lead-in to new series Naomi on Tuesday nights beginning January 11. They will take over the spots previously held by The Flash and Riverdale, which are moving to new nights after a months-long hiatus. Riverdale will move to Sundays beginning March 6, and The Flash and Kung Fu will comprise the Wednesday lineup beginning March 9. See full schedule below. Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming It...
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Best Episodes of Dexter, According to IMDb

For eight seasons, viewers followed the saga of Dexter Morgan — a forensic analyst living a secret double life as a serial killer. He was taught by his adoptive father to act out his homicidal urges to kill other killers.  “Dexter” was a wildly popular show, winning four Emmys and broad critical acclaim. It is […]
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dickinson’ Doesn’t Want You to Remember the Titular Poet as Just the ‘Original Sad Girl’

When Alena Smith sat down to tell the untold tale of famed poet Emily Dickinson, she imagined a three-year television series. She sold the show straight to series to Apple TV Plus in May 2018, more than a year before that streamer would even launch. To say that Smith’s goal of three seasons at an unproven entity had to come with risk and hope may be an understatement. But she was able to carry her original plan to fruition, and now “Dickinson” is the first Apple TV Plus series to conclude its run having carried out its creator’s vision. “In Season...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy