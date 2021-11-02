CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrests Made In Connection With 2 North Texas Animal Cruelty Cases

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in connection with two different animal cruelty cases after the SPCA of Texas filed criminal charges against the suspects.

Richard Stevenson was arrested after being charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals for neglect. In his case, the SPCA of Texas removed 12 Chihuahua-type dogs from a residence on June 14. Rescuers said the conditions inside of the residence were deplorable, with ammonia levels reaching over 200 parts per million (ppm) — or more than 10 times the level that can cause health problems in humans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cw4wb_0ckPC4gZ00
(credit: SPCA of Texas)

The dogs were found to be suffering from multiple health conditions, including dehydration, malnourishment and internal and external parasite infestation.

Tammy Tucker was arrested after being charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals for abandonment. In her case, the SPCA of Texas removed six dogs from a property on July 1. The dogs had been abandoned and were found living in poor conditions, without access to food, water or proper air circulation in the heat of summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otwcK_0ckPC4gZ00
(credit: SPCA of Texas)

The dogs were found to be suffering from parasite infestation and other health conditions.

In both cases, the SPCA of Texas received complaints of animal cruelty and responded by opening investigations. After removing the animals, gathering evidence and interviewing suspects, the SPCA of Texas’ investigators were able to file criminal charges against the animal owners.

Both Stevenson and Tucker will be arraigned, then bonds will be set and both cases will go to trial. If the suspects are found guilty, then they will be sentenced by a judge.

#Animal Cruelty#North Texas#Cruelty To Animals#The Animals#Spca#The Spca Of Texas
