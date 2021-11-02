Prosecution says Rittenhouse instigated confrontation in trial, his lawyer argues self-defense

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is now underway in Kenosha County. The 18-year-old from Antioch shot three people, killing two, during violent protests following the death of Jacob Blake in August of 2020. Rittenhouse went to Kenosha with an assault rifle to protect businesses.

"We're not asking asking you to solve a mystery in this case," said Assistant State Attorney Thomas Binger in his opening statement.

"In most homicide cases, the elements that I need to prove might be a little be challenging, but here there is no doubt-there will be no dispute in this record that the defendant had that gun that night-shot eight bullets."

Binger went on to say that out of those eight bullets, four hit Joseph Rosenbaum, two hit an unknown person, one went into Anthony Huber's chest and one went into Gaige Grosskreutz's arm.

This trial, both sides agree, will come down to whether Rittenhouse acted in self-defense and reasonably thought his life was threatened by the protestors he shot.

One of the protestors chased him and tried to take his gun. Another hit him in the head with a skateboard and the third one was armed.

"What this case will come down to-it isn't a who done it, when did it happen or anything like that," said defense attorney Mark Richards in response. "It is-was Kyle Rittenhouse's actions privileged under the law of self-defense."

Rittenhouse sat repeatedly yawning. He is expected to take the stand.