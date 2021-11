The High Five turkey Drive is in full swing. We had a record first day in Houlton at Priority Auto & Tractor Sales. Over $7,500 and counting was raised on the first day. So many familiar faces came by to donate to help families in need in Aroostook County. We’re looking for more gift cards and monetary donations this year. Please feel free to bring your turkeys too.

FORT KENT, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO