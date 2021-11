After witnessing an edge-of-the-seat start at the Mexico GP, Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes was spun by Daniel Ricciardo in the very first lap of the race. Bottas, who had a fantastic qualifying session yesterday alongside teammate, Lewis Hamilton. Valtteri Bottas started from pole position in the Mexico GP as he was the fastest on Saturday. Even though there were all sorts of problems for Red Bull on Saturday as they failed to claim a front-row lockup, but Verstappen secured a dream start with Sergio Perez as both the Red Bull’s stay in podium places after the drama of lap 1 in the Mexico Grand Prix.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO