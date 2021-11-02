CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Lot J Chapel Rd

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome see this gorgeous 5 acre lot. Located in Middletown, this property has quick and easy access to Rt 66 and Rt 81. Easy commute to DC/Northern VA. Close to shopping, the Shenandoah River and other natural attractions. This is...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7138 Ora Glen Court

Please follow all CDC recommendations for Covid-19 safeguards, No overlapping showings, Only one party through home at a time; Masks must be worn at all times while in the premises; Great location beautiful corner Townhouse with lots of green space in front and back. The corner location makes house live more like a detached house with outdoor open space and wooded area at rear of house. House has a large deck, paver lower patio and privacy fence. Very spacious TH with sunken LR with fireplace; formal DR; galley kitchen with a table space nook. Walk out basement, new windows. Well maintained with a large master suite with full bath and 3 large closets; 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Sunken Living room looks onto formal DR and view of kitchen with serving pass through. Spectacular galley kitchen with table space nook exits to large deck. Finished basement has ample space for entertaining, full view of back lower patio fron sliding glass doors; and full bathroom. Lots of storage space throughout house,including large laundry/storage room. Lots of closets. This house is like a retreat with the privacy and serenity facing woods. In walkable proximity to school, shopping, supermarket eating establishments and more. This is a great opportunity a true Turn-Key condition home. Don't miss it! 2-hr. notice required. More photos will be added.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

804 Lake Shore Drive

Back on the Market , Priced Just Right and a Must See! This beautiful spacious ready to move in, end unit townhome is in the perfect location in a great community. This home comes with the following new features: roof, AC and heating unit, and new plumbing and paint job throughout the entire house, and freshly cleaned carpet. This beautiful home also features a bathroom on each level with an additional bathroom in the master bedroom. Open House will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4000 Beckleysville Road

Maryland's Local Brokerage Presents!This updated country chic home is nestled 2.5 private acres in picturesque Hampstead and features a complete attached au pair or in-law suite with separate entrance and basement. Enter through the attached garage mudroom into the oversized kitchen with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and modern white craftsman cabinets. The formal dining room follows, with an adjacent family/sitting room and cozy pellet stove to keep the main level warm in the winter. Your hallway bath features dual vanities to serve the second and third bedrooms, with a master bedroom offering a private en-suite bath. The partially finished basement includes optional bedroom, office home gym or craftroom spaces alongside a large family room and half bath. Step inside the separate entrance to the in-law suite to find a full kitchen and living room, two bedrooms with full bath on the main level, and a basement with additional living spaces built out. The rear of the house is perfect for entertaining and relaxing in the quiet summer months with a concrete patio and pavilion, and even a fenced in pasture space with run-in shed. No detail was spared in this homes 2017 renovation, the updates of which include a new roof, kitchen, stamped concrete patio (25 x50), new siding, french doors and sliders, new floors, new carpet, pavilion,crown moulding, and more. This home won't last! Make it yours before it's gone.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

524 Pacer Drive

Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood just in minutes away from the beltway, shopping, restaurants and entertainment it's a great place to call home! Lower level has an extra kitchen and a separate entrance. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Allegiance. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middletown#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9901 Boysenberry Way , 237-15

Sunfilled 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths condo. Nicely sized bedrooms, spacious living-dining combination area open to the kitchen with plenty of cabinets. There is plenty of visitor parking available too. If you are renting you can buy this condo! Come and see it. This is a short sale, sold as-is. Shown by appointment only. Tenant occupied.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4710 Tilden Street NW

Location! Location! Location! Incredible opportunity in the heart of Spring Valley! Don't miss the opportunity to live in Upper NW! The main level is drenched in an abundant of sunlight and features an oversized living room with a fireplace, dining room, gourmet kitchen, library with built-in shelves and a main level bedroom with a private full bathroom. The upper level features BRAND NEW CARPET and all of the bedrooms have been FRESHLY PAINTED. In fact, the entire house has been FRESHLY PAINTED. The master bedroom has it's own private bathroom and balcony overlooking a quiet tree-lined street in one of the loveliest sections of Spring Valley.The finished lower level with BRAND NEW FLOORS provides additional living space, a private bedroom and a full bathroom. Furthermore, there is also an attached garage. Just moments away to Massachusetts Avenue with shops, restaurants and service providers in this exclusive enclave of Upper NW.All offers will be reviewed on Tuesday at 5:00pm.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5858 The Trail

Estate Auction Property - 12/4/2021 - 12 pm sharp onsite - This property is selling Absolute to the highest bidder. The list price DOES NOT represent the opening or final bid. Sale price will be determined the day of the auction by high bidder. NOT a Foreclosure. Move in ready. 3 bd, 2 ba rancher on 5 ac. Property has deeded right of way to property from main rd. Well, septic, central air & forced air heat. New well pump & new roof 2021. Eat in kitchen, bay window, vaulted ceiling LR, LR opens to deck. Laundry room opens to breezeway to 2 car garage. FP was converted to propane gas. No basement. Property surrounded by woods & farmland. Property selling AS IS, no negotiations or contingencies. Pre Auction Inspect allowed. Buyer pays all settlement charges & Buyer's Premium. Seller has 45 days to settle. Financing fine as long as within 45 days. $ 5000 Non-refundable deposit collected from winning bidder day of auction.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

113 Autumn Drive

NO HOA-1.64 ACS - 3MI TO MOUNTAINVIEW HS & MARGARET BRENT ES - Only 10min. to ANYWHERE off of 610 - 15 min to the back gate of Quantico. HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED 2017 & 2018! CHECK OUT ALL PICTURES - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, NOV. 5 12-2PM - 3 Fully Finished Levels - Hardwood Floors on the entire main level (vinyl in mudroom/laundry) - Gourmet Kitchen w/quiet close cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Large Island w/enough room for 6 barstools, Stainless appliances w/over the cooktop stainless hood. Stainless Farm Sink w/subway Tile backsplash 44' Trex-Front Porch (vinyl railing), trex/vinyl back deck, and trex/mudroom exit stairs and deckingUpdated Bathrooms w/tiled showers, floors & upgraded vanities and sinksBright Fully finished Basement w/side Walkout. Plenty of LED lighting with new and bright fixtures(Mounted TV's in Basement convey)Wonderful outdoor space for bonfires, activities and even a horseshoe pit.Along with a 2 car garage this is plenty of parking for up to 10 vehicles and even a level gravel area for possibly your boat, trailer or RV (No HOA).
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

113 South Carolina Road

New Home - ready for delivery to lucky new owners end of 2021! This elegant home with an open concept in the kitchen with traditional appointments throughout - shadow boxes and crown moldings are showcased upon entering the front door with 9ft ceilings. Gorgeous new flooring and recessed lighting on the main level continue to great flow to a gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel upgraded appliances and countertops that make the area feel open, airy and high end! Master suite is impressive with its room size and has 2 large closets to house plenty of clothes and shoes. New paver patio with build it in firepit for smores and entertaining or new deck - call to see how we can make this YOUR perfect outside dream!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3503 Devonshire Drive

Immaculate colonial in Upper Park Heights is now available. It features a traditional floor plan. The hallway has a gleaming hardwood floor that leads to the entry level bedroom with few stairs; a cozy family room with fireplace, ceiling fan, wall to wall carpet, and crown molding that runs into the formal dining room with wood floors; a gourmet eat-in kitchen with ceramic floor tile & backsplash , black appliances and a granite counter. The kitchen leads into the lower level recreation room and side enclosed & rear deck ideal for outings and cookouts. The rear to side privacy fence as well as the spacious upper level certainly provides an intimate setting. The central air, wall to wall carpet and fresh paint throughout also adds finishing touches. In addition, there is a 4 car driveway to park after a day of shopping and conveniences all within a close proximity to this centralized location.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

203-9th Street /805PHILADELPHIA AVE/804 ST LOUIS Avenue

Tremendous opportunity to own a incredibly well run family motel just off the famous Ocean City Boardwalk. Property consists of a 38 room motel which includes 16 with kitchens. Ample private parking, Brand new Beach themed food truck concept with food and drink service. New roof will be installed within the next 30 days on the main building. Private office, private laundry facilities. Call listing agent for private showing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6033 Bell Creek Drive

Why Wait for New Construction? This LIke-New 3BR/2.5BA Contemporary Cape Cod was built in 2020 by local builders in Sleepy Hollow - an attractive community of lovely homes, tree-trimmed streets, a quick trip to Route 50, and shopping, dining, events in Downtown Salisbury. The 'Quinn' model offers a spacious great room, which opens into the kitchen - Granite counters, white shaker-style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances - fridge/freezer combo, dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric range - leads into the roomy dining area. 1st-floor owner's bedroom w/full, en-suite bath - double-sink vanity, step-in shower stall, walk-in closet. Large laundry room leads out to the oversize one-car garage. A half bath completes the first floor. Upstairs, 2 generous additional bedrooms, and a 2nd full bath w/tub/shower combo. Durable and gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living, dining, kitchen, baths, and laundry rooms; plush and cozy carpet in the bedrooms. Sizes, taxes are approximate.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7145 Residents Square Mews

What a great investment! A wonderful established community halfway between Fredericksburg and Richmond. New carpet, flooring, paint & cabinets! Detached garage space, and community amenities. ENJOY the clubhouse, fitness center, amphitheater, Bark Park, conference rooms, walking trails, pool, parks, playground & community garden! No rent back needed, ready for a new family!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9118 Cherrytree Drive

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11/07 FROM 1-4 PM. EXCEPTIONALLY SPACIOUS SPLIT FOYER 5BR, 3BA. IN EXCLUSIVE MT VERNON NEIGHBORHOOD. FRESHLY PAINTED. HARDWOOD FLOOR UPPER LEVEL, DECK OFF DINNING ROOM OVERLOOKS MAGNIFICENT GROUNDS. NEW CARPET ON LOWER LEVEL W/GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. CLOSE TO MOUNT VERNON ESTATE, COUNTRY CLUB, GWM PARKWAY AND WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. A LOT OF HOME FOR THIS PRICE.
MOUNT VERNON, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

217 S Ellwood Avenue

PARK-FRONT 3 bedroom+DEN and 2 bathroom renovation with PARKING. Fully renovated with premium finishes, while preserving its historic beauty, this property features exquisite attention to detail. Open and inviting floorpan, gorgeous tray ceiling, exotic matte finish wide plank floors, two-tone chef's kitchen with incredible layout, pastel palette italian backsplash, exotic granite counter tops, along with the trendiest architectural waterfall island. Second floor features incredibly spacious layout, with a spacious designer bath, large walk-in shower, guest bedrooms, leading you out to a two-tier rooftop deck with incredible views of Patterson Park and Baltimore downtown skyline. Lower finished level offers a bedroom/den with a full bathroom and a walk out to the PARKING PAD in the rear of the property. Premium location on the park, close to all that Baltimore downtown offers, as well as an easy access to major highways.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4820 C Street SE , #201

Looking for a starter home at a good price? Ready to move in beautiful open concept 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo. Freshly painted with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Unit has a washer and dryer and includes a parking space. Just a ten minute walk to Benning Road Metro Station. Easy access to shopping, Capitol Hill, E Capitol St, parks, restaurants, National Mall, 295, BW Parkway, Downtown, DC, MD, and VA.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

35700 Chief Rd

Beautiful home to be built on 1.15 acre lot closes to the water and backing to the golf course. Split floor plan Rambler with 3 bedrooms 2 baths very open with living room and dining room. Also features laundry room, large closets , 2 car garage and covered front porch. Home has many wonderful features. Community water access with public boat launch, large pier, pavilion and play ground, just minutes from the property.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6507 Hazelwood Avenue

Welcoming front porch takes you into an updated home with creative floor plan. This home can house a larger family. Four to five bedrooms w/ 3 full baths await your visit. Main level is all open w/wood floors, beautiful kitchen w/8 foot long island, 5 burner gas stove, refrigerator w/freezer on bottom, white cabinets & dishwasher in island. Wood burning fireplace in living room, wine bar close by! Don't miss the pantry/spice closet at top of stairs by kitchen. Two bedrooms on main level with full bath featuring pocket door, linen closet and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs offers another bedroom with potential for office/nursery and full bath between the two rooms. Don't miss all the storage areas upstairs. Unique set up in lower level w/ glass block windows has the very large Master Bedroom w/ built in shelves, desk, etc. Walk-in closet w/ barn sliding doors. Make sure you open all doors in this area because workshop is behind one of those doors. Full bath with potential for another bedroom downstairs, if needed. Outside exit from basement leads to back yard. Fenced rear yard features deck off kitchen w/patio below and a 15' round pool which is 4 1/2 ft deep. All pool equipment and deck/stairs convey. Approximate ages of "things" - gas furnace, CAC & water heater (3 yrs), roof w/architectural shingles (4 yrs.), W/D & laundry sink (less than 1 yr), windows (2010). Make an appointment to see this home and make it yours!!! Although owners have maintained this home, they welcome buyers to have a home inspection for their information. However, home is being sold "as is".
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3658 5TH Avenue

MOVE IN READY 2 CAR GARAGE SELBY HOME READY FOR ITS NEW OWNER! As you enter this home, you'll know it's the one! The upper level features an open floor plan kitchen/dining/living room combo. Expansive, wide open kitchen featuring large center island & near the living room's wood burning stove for those cold winter nights! Convenient main level laundry. On the lower level you'll find an additional bedroom, full bathroom & extra room perfect for a den, home office or whatever you need the extra space for! Fenced in backyard w/ patio great for entertaining. New owner to assume solar panel lease & lifetime warranty on Leaf Filter Gutter guards. Water privileged community of Selby offers a sandy beach w/ swim area, boat ramp & playgrounds. Rent out the waterfront clubhouse-great for weddings & parties!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2319 W Lafayette Avenue

An amazing is investor or 1st-time homeowners delight! Photos are coming soon. Easy to show!THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS HOME IS READY FOR MINOR UPDATES, OR YOU CAN MOVE IN NOW!!! INVESTORS, THIS IS PERFECT FOR A BUY AND HOLD OR A FIX AND FLIP AFTER MINOR UPDATES!!!The pictures are coming soon!
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy