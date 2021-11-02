CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3208 Barclay Street

Cover picture for the articleLocation, location, location, right across from the year round Waverly farmer+GGs market, this 3BR, 1.5 bathroom Charles Village townhouse features, new roof (2018), upgraded ductwork 2000, updated kitchen...

7138 Ora Glen Court

Please follow all CDC recommendations for Covid-19 safeguards, No overlapping showings, Only one party through home at a time; Masks must be worn at all times while in the premises; Great location beautiful corner Townhouse with lots of green space in front and back. The corner location makes house live more like a detached house with outdoor open space and wooded area at rear of house. House has a large deck, paver lower patio and privacy fence. Very spacious TH with sunken LR with fireplace; formal DR; galley kitchen with a table space nook. Walk out basement, new windows. Well maintained with a large master suite with full bath and 3 large closets; 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Sunken Living room looks onto formal DR and view of kitchen with serving pass through. Spectacular galley kitchen with table space nook exits to large deck. Finished basement has ample space for entertaining, full view of back lower patio fron sliding glass doors; and full bathroom. Lots of storage space throughout house,including large laundry/storage room. Lots of closets. This house is like a retreat with the privacy and serenity facing woods. In walkable proximity to school, shopping, supermarket eating establishments and more. This is a great opportunity a true Turn-Key condition home. Don't miss it! 2-hr. notice required. More photos will be added.
4000 Beckleysville Road

Maryland's Local Brokerage Presents!This updated country chic home is nestled 2.5 private acres in picturesque Hampstead and features a complete attached au pair or in-law suite with separate entrance and basement. Enter through the attached garage mudroom into the oversized kitchen with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and modern white craftsman cabinets. The formal dining room follows, with an adjacent family/sitting room and cozy pellet stove to keep the main level warm in the winter. Your hallway bath features dual vanities to serve the second and third bedrooms, with a master bedroom offering a private en-suite bath. The partially finished basement includes optional bedroom, office home gym or craftroom spaces alongside a large family room and half bath. Step inside the separate entrance to the in-law suite to find a full kitchen and living room, two bedrooms with full bath on the main level, and a basement with additional living spaces built out. The rear of the house is perfect for entertaining and relaxing in the quiet summer months with a concrete patio and pavilion, and even a fenced in pasture space with run-in shed. No detail was spared in this homes 2017 renovation, the updates of which include a new roof, kitchen, stamped concrete patio (25 x50), new siding, french doors and sliders, new floors, new carpet, pavilion,crown moulding, and more. This home won't last! Make it yours before it's gone.
4710 Tilden Street NW

Location! Location! Location! Incredible opportunity in the heart of Spring Valley! Don't miss the opportunity to live in Upper NW! The main level is drenched in an abundant of sunlight and features an oversized living room with a fireplace, dining room, gourmet kitchen, library with built-in shelves and a main level bedroom with a private full bathroom. The upper level features BRAND NEW CARPET and all of the bedrooms have been FRESHLY PAINTED. In fact, the entire house has been FRESHLY PAINTED. The master bedroom has it's own private bathroom and balcony overlooking a quiet tree-lined street in one of the loveliest sections of Spring Valley.The finished lower level with BRAND NEW FLOORS provides additional living space, a private bedroom and a full bathroom. Furthermore, there is also an attached garage. Just moments away to Massachusetts Avenue with shops, restaurants and service providers in this exclusive enclave of Upper NW.All offers will be reviewed on Tuesday at 5:00pm.
1130 Cresthaven Drive

Great corner lot property, with a fenced and large back yard! Home has been updated and is move in ready. With 3 bedrooms and 2 remodeled full bathrooms on the main floor, the space is ideal. Beautiful/Refinished hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances * The walk-out Basement has new carpet and a 3rd Full Bathroom. 2 Large Rec Rooms and 3 Rooms that could be used as an Office/Den or additional Bedrooms . Welcome Home!!!
113 Autumn Drive

NO HOA-1.64 ACS - 3MI TO MOUNTAINVIEW HS & MARGARET BRENT ES - Only 10min. to ANYWHERE off of 610 - 15 min to the back gate of Quantico. HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED 2017 & 2018! CHECK OUT ALL PICTURES - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, NOV. 5 12-2PM - 3 Fully Finished Levels - Hardwood Floors on the entire main level (vinyl in mudroom/laundry) - Gourmet Kitchen w/quiet close cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Large Island w/enough room for 6 barstools, Stainless appliances w/over the cooktop stainless hood. Stainless Farm Sink w/subway Tile backsplash 44' Trex-Front Porch (vinyl railing), trex/vinyl back deck, and trex/mudroom exit stairs and deckingUpdated Bathrooms w/tiled showers, floors & upgraded vanities and sinksBright Fully finished Basement w/side Walkout. Plenty of LED lighting with new and bright fixtures(Mounted TV's in Basement convey)Wonderful outdoor space for bonfires, activities and even a horseshoe pit.Along with a 2 car garage this is plenty of parking for up to 10 vehicles and even a level gravel area for possibly your boat, trailer or RV (No HOA).
3503 Devonshire Drive

Immaculate colonial in Upper Park Heights is now available. It features a traditional floor plan. The hallway has a gleaming hardwood floor that leads to the entry level bedroom with few stairs; a cozy family room with fireplace, ceiling fan, wall to wall carpet, and crown molding that runs into the formal dining room with wood floors; a gourmet eat-in kitchen with ceramic floor tile & backsplash , black appliances and a granite counter. The kitchen leads into the lower level recreation room and side enclosed & rear deck ideal for outings and cookouts. The rear to side privacy fence as well as the spacious upper level certainly provides an intimate setting. The central air, wall to wall carpet and fresh paint throughout also adds finishing touches. In addition, there is a 4 car driveway to park after a day of shopping and conveniences all within a close proximity to this centralized location.
6033 Bell Creek Drive

Why Wait for New Construction? This LIke-New 3BR/2.5BA Contemporary Cape Cod was built in 2020 by local builders in Sleepy Hollow - an attractive community of lovely homes, tree-trimmed streets, a quick trip to Route 50, and shopping, dining, events in Downtown Salisbury. The 'Quinn' model offers a spacious great room, which opens into the kitchen - Granite counters, white shaker-style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances - fridge/freezer combo, dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric range - leads into the roomy dining area. 1st-floor owner's bedroom w/full, en-suite bath - double-sink vanity, step-in shower stall, walk-in closet. Large laundry room leads out to the oversize one-car garage. A half bath completes the first floor. Upstairs, 2 generous additional bedrooms, and a 2nd full bath w/tub/shower combo. Durable and gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living, dining, kitchen, baths, and laundry rooms; plush and cozy carpet in the bedrooms. Sizes, taxes are approximate.
7145 Residents Square Mews

What a great investment! A wonderful established community halfway between Fredericksburg and Richmond. New carpet, flooring, paint & cabinets! Detached garage space, and community amenities. ENJOY the clubhouse, fitness center, amphitheater, Bark Park, conference rooms, walking trails, pool, parks, playground & community garden! No rent back needed, ready for a new family!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
217 S Ellwood Avenue

PARK-FRONT 3 bedroom+DEN and 2 bathroom renovation with PARKING. Fully renovated with premium finishes, while preserving its historic beauty, this property features exquisite attention to detail. Open and inviting floorpan, gorgeous tray ceiling, exotic matte finish wide plank floors, two-tone chef's kitchen with incredible layout, pastel palette italian backsplash, exotic granite counter tops, along with the trendiest architectural waterfall island. Second floor features incredibly spacious layout, with a spacious designer bath, large walk-in shower, guest bedrooms, leading you out to a two-tier rooftop deck with incredible views of Patterson Park and Baltimore downtown skyline. Lower finished level offers a bedroom/den with a full bathroom and a walk out to the PARKING PAD in the rear of the property. Premium location on the park, close to all that Baltimore downtown offers, as well as an easy access to major highways.
203-9th Street /805PHILADELPHIA AVE/804 ST LOUIS Avenue

Tremendous opportunity to own a incredibly well run family motel just off the famous Ocean City Boardwalk. Property consists of a 38 room motel which includes 16 with kitchens. Ample private parking, Brand new Beach themed food truck concept with food and drink service. New roof will be installed within the next 30 days on the main building. Private office, private laundry facilities. Call listing agent for private showing.
6507 Hazelwood Avenue

Welcoming front porch takes you into an updated home with creative floor plan. This home can house a larger family. Four to five bedrooms w/ 3 full baths await your visit. Main level is all open w/wood floors, beautiful kitchen w/8 foot long island, 5 burner gas stove, refrigerator w/freezer on bottom, white cabinets & dishwasher in island. Wood burning fireplace in living room, wine bar close by! Don't miss the pantry/spice closet at top of stairs by kitchen. Two bedrooms on main level with full bath featuring pocket door, linen closet and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs offers another bedroom with potential for office/nursery and full bath between the two rooms. Don't miss all the storage areas upstairs. Unique set up in lower level w/ glass block windows has the very large Master Bedroom w/ built in shelves, desk, etc. Walk-in closet w/ barn sliding doors. Make sure you open all doors in this area because workshop is behind one of those doors. Full bath with potential for another bedroom downstairs, if needed. Outside exit from basement leads to back yard. Fenced rear yard features deck off kitchen w/patio below and a 15' round pool which is 4 1/2 ft deep. All pool equipment and deck/stairs convey. Approximate ages of "things" - gas furnace, CAC & water heater (3 yrs), roof w/architectural shingles (4 yrs.), W/D & laundry sink (less than 1 yr), windows (2010). Make an appointment to see this home and make it yours!!! Although owners have maintained this home, they welcome buyers to have a home inspection for their information. However, home is being sold "as is".
6317 Park Heights Avenue , #409

MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES WHEN VISITING THIS UNIT!! Completely renovated, updated and upgraded, 2 bed, 2 bath 1499 sq ft unit available for immediate occupancy. Come view this beautiful open-concept unit featuring a new kitchen, 2 new bathrooms, upgraded flooring, upgraded closets, all new windows and sliders. Large storage unit in hallway. Condo fee includes 24 hour reception/security, parking, landscaping and snow removal. Improvements done with care over the last few years. 2018 featured a complete kitchen renovation with all new appliances (washer and dryer new in 2017) and quartz countertops as well as upgrading the spacious living room/dining room combination with new recessed lighting. In 2019, both bathrooms were completely renovated. The primary bathroom has an enlarged shower, while both bathrooms feature marble tile and quartz countertops. Both bedrooms were enhanced with new recessed lighting and ceiling fans. In addition, custom closet systems were installed in primary bedroom and hall. In 2020 new windows were installed throughout the unit as well as new sliders to the balcony. Come see your new home today!
3658 5TH Avenue

MOVE IN READY 2 CAR GARAGE SELBY HOME READY FOR ITS NEW OWNER! As you enter this home, you'll know it's the one! The upper level features an open floor plan kitchen/dining/living room combo. Expansive, wide open kitchen featuring large center island & near the living room's wood burning stove for those cold winter nights! Convenient main level laundry. On the lower level you'll find an additional bedroom, full bathroom & extra room perfect for a den, home office or whatever you need the extra space for! Fenced in backyard w/ patio great for entertaining. New owner to assume solar panel lease & lifetime warranty on Leaf Filter Gutter guards. Water privileged community of Selby offers a sandy beach w/ swim area, boat ramp & playgrounds. Rent out the waterfront clubhouse-great for weddings & parties!
795 Delray Drive

Amazingly cared for brick colonial home in Durham Manor. Beautiful hardwood floors and lots of windows compliment the living room. A kitchen any gourmet chef would love with quartz countertops, large island, tons of cabinet space and a built-in wine cooler! Off the kitchen is the 36X16 deck with table and chairs for tons of entertaining fun. The Family room has a beautiful brick wood burning fireplace with custom Stoll fireplace doors. You will love the privacy afford by the Plantation shuttersThe Primary bedroom has cathedral ceilings, crown molding and a shelf to display your treasuresA Super bath is off the Primary bedroom, with a soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities and a walk-in closet. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan for your year-round comfort. The Improved lower level with walkout to the patio, rec room and French doors to the private office will give you all you need in a home. Some Improvements include a high efficiency furnace and air conditioner in 2019, the dishwasher and range were replaced in 2020, microwave in 2019, windows and lower-level sliding door in 2017. Insulation was replaced in 2016. Washer and Dryer in 2019 and the Primary Bath Shower in 2013. It just doesn+GGt get better than this, come, see, fall in love with your new home.
1517 Locust

Professional pics to come when full cleaning is done - It seems too good to be true but it's not! You can get over 2000sqft with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, open concept plus room separation, completely renovated home with a multi-car driveway on a huge lot, under 250k! Huge open kitchen with quartz countertops, island with stove, more cabinets and counter space that you could ever need, double oven and so much more! Stainless steel appliances, soft closing cabinets and drawers - a dream gourmet kitchen even most homes twice this price don't have! y Gorgeous bathrooms as well with granite countertop vanities and beautiful tile, huge primary suite with amazing bathroom and walk in closet. Laundry with washer and dryer on main level, the same as the primary suite and another bedroom which makes 2 full bathrooms on the main level and 2 on the upper with another full bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors, ceramic tile and new carpet. Brand new windows, hvac/ a/c, water heater - this is one you have to see to believe! Because of the large shared room set ups, amount of bathrooms and bedrooms might be a great roommate or housing house, halfway house or assisted living facility! Buyer to determine any feasibility with city.
2957 4H PARK Road

Great Investment-Do the Math. Rare Opportunity Residential/ Commercial with Detached Apartment. Income producing property or ideal for multi generational living option. The main dwelling has over 1800 sq ft of living area plus 720 sq ft finished basement. The 600 sq ft apartment is currently rented out for $900 a month. The lovely farmhouse Circa 1944 has much of the original character plus recent updates a perfect mix of old and new. The newer section of the home offers open living area with large family room and eating area off the kitchen. Updates include kitchen with hickory cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. The original section of the home offers formal dining room and spacious living room with electric fireplace and antique mantel, original hardwoods plus sunroom. Three bedrooms on the upper level with beautiful, remolded bath with cork floor. Basement is finished with family/game room and full bath, utility room and laundry room. A private fenced in rear yard with patio and enclosed porch are delightful for entertaining or just relaxing. The detached one-bedroom updated apartment with large bedroom, open living and kitchen area, office/den, full bath, and fenced yard. Beautifully landscaped park like setting is within the town limits of Historic Centreville. Includes 2 sheds, kennel and dog fence. The property is zoned General Commercial C-2 Zoning with many possibilities including home occupations and business including retail shops, B&B, short term rental, day care among other permitted uses. Zoning regulations in disclosure. Property is serviced by town sewer, private well. See Floor Plan in Photos.
8219 Paige Road

Welcome home to the cutest rambler sitting on 6 acres with a three door separate garage with electric. This home is full of charm and personal touches. Updated kitchen, that opens into the fenced backkyard. New floors and countertops throughout Unfinished walk out basement. You won't want to leave the serenity of the property looking out over the grassy field and trees. This is your own little piece of paradise. You won't want to miss this!
502 Eastbrook Dr

Location, Location and a well built house! Don't miss this spacious brick home, on over half an acre, in the Woodbrook community. You'll find 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout the top level and 2 wood burning fireplaces. This home has an large updated kitchen upstairs and a great entertaining area with a kitchen, built in cabinets and shelves in the comfy family room downstairs. The deck opens to a wooded area and the large back yard is fully fenced. Located in an ideal and central location in Charlottesville, this home is close to a school playground and very close to restaurants, shopping and more.,Painted Cabinets,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room,Fireplace in Living Room.
7809 Oakleigh Road

ADORABLE RANCHER IN PARKVILLE. PERFECT FOR THE FIRST TIME HOME BUYER, SAVY INVESTOR, OR THOSE LOOKING TO DOWNSIZE. SINGLE FAMLY HOME AT A TOWNHOUSE PRICE. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BLACK APPLIANCES. RENOVATED BATHROOM. RELAX ON THE BACK DECK OVERLOOKING THE FULLY FENCED BACK YARD. ENTERTAIN IN THE FINISHED BASEMENT. POTENTIAL 3RD BEDROOM IN LOWER LEVEL. TRUE MOVE IN CONDITION. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND MANY MAJOR ROAD WAYS. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING!!
405 Shortbow Trail

WELCOME HOME! This beautiful bi-level home offers so MUCH! Walking into this Newly remolded kitchen with a custom large granted Island, lots of cabinet space, tile backsplash. Open floor plan, New appliances, new flooring. recently updated bathrooms. Right off the kitchen lets not forget about the perfect screened-in porch, great for your morning coffee, or late evening glass of wine. . The home features 5 bedrooms, with 3 full bathrooms, bonus lower level Livingroom. A full bathroom lower level with a large bedroom, fully finished basement, freshly painted. This home has tons of storage and closet space. This beautiful home has so much to offer with a large flat backyard, large storage shed with loft 12x14. Did I mention how it's nestled on a quiet street. This home will not last, set up your showing today!
