Shortly after WWE confirmed WrestleMania 38 would be a two-night show next April, the company's official WrestleMania Twitter account confirmed tickets for the event would go on sale on Nov. 12. The show will take place on April 2-3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), Texas and could give the company another shot at setting a new WrestleMania attendance record. WrestleMania 32, which also took place inside the stadium back in 2016, had a recorded attendance of over 101,000 fans (though the official number is closer to 93,000). WrestleMania has been held across two nights for the past two years, but this will be the first time the pay-per-view will be able to operate at full crowd capacity following the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO