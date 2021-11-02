CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media Exec Kevin Reilly Asks $9 Million for Brentwood Spread

By Mark David
 5 days ago
Kevin Reilly held high-powered executive roles at FX, NBC and Fox, overseeing blockbuster TV fare such as “The Sopranos,” “Empire,” “Friday Night Lights,” and “Glee,” before he was named as president of TNT, TBS and TruTV, as well as chief creative officer of Turner Entertainment. In August 2019, he signed a new and probably very lucrative four-year deal with Turner’s parent company, WarnerMedia, but was ousted from the legacy media goliath just a year later amidst a significant restructuring spearheaded by then newly installed CEO Jason Kilar.

With unexpected professional changes afoot, the veteran media exec now has his luxuriously comfortable home in L.A.’s Mandeville Canyon area up for sale at a smidgen under $9 million. The estate is listed with Santiago Arana at The Agency. Though records indicate he shared the home with his girlfriend, two-time Emmy winning reality TV casting director Goloka Bolte, whose many credits include “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” it appears the showbiz power couple have already moved on to greener pastures because the house is largely cleared of personal belongings.

Nipped down a quiet street in Mandeville Canyon, built as a typical ranch house in the late 1940, and re-imagined as a warm contemporary by Nicholas/Budd Architects prior to Reilly’s $7.415 million purchase in 2017, the single-story sprawler stretches out over almost 6,000 square feet with four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms that include a spacious primary suite with two walk-in closets and a spa-like bath.

A path lined with mature olive trees cuts through a walled and gated courtyard garden and leads to a gallery-like entrance hall/sitting room. Ample formal living and dining rooms each feature a fireplace, while ridge-line skylights, clerestory windows and walls of glass flood the great room — kitchen, breakfast area and family room — with natural light.

Throughout the house, full-height glass panels trimmed in wood slide open to expose the airy spaces to the leafy and verdant, park-like backyard. Sunken terraces, one strung with overhead fairly lights and the other with a linear fire pit, step up to a soccer pitch-sized patch of grass, a resort-style swimming pool and a spa tub.

Reilly, who told Deadline earlier this year he does not expect to re-join the TV executive ranks and has joined the advisory board of the Israeli tech startup DeepDub, previously owned a Gerard Colcord-designed home, also in Brentwood. He bought the traditional dwelling in 2012 for $8.2 million from Harrison Ford and sold it in 2016 for $12 million to billionaire Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel and supermodel Miranda Kerr, who may or may not opt to sell the house when they move into the not-yet-finished Holmby Hills estate they scooped up earlier this year for a staggering $100 million .

