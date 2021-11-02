7701 Finns Lane

Welcome home! Looking for that rare rambler loaded with space to grow and beds and baths? You say you still want to be close in? Look no further! This 5 BR, 4 BA rambler with basement and more room to grow is located in the sought after community of Stafford Lakes, conveniently located off of 95. This home sparkles and has been meticulously maintained. You are greeted with an open floor plan, featuring a gas fireplace. The kitchen boats energy efficient appliances and corian countertops, as well as an eat in kitchen design to compliment the formal dining room. Laundry is conveniently located on main level, off of the kitchen. Back yard features deck and is fully fenced. Back gate provides immediate access to community walking trail. The community features a pool, clubhouse and so much more. Let's talk about the bones of this house. This home features a new architectural shingle roof in 2018, a 75 gallon hot water heater, a stove that is ready to rumble with electric or gas, recently installed heat pump condenser motor, and custom landscaping. New ring doorbell conveys. Lower level features a bedroom and full bath in addition to a huge den/game-room that features a custom shiplap wall and separate huge walk-in closet for extra storage. Exterior lights have been upgraded. Ceilings fans abound! The master bath features a soaking tub, separate shower, an master bedroom is highlighted with peaceful sitting area. The home has newer carpet that is stain resistant with upgraded padding and moisture barrier. Home has been recently painted. Dining room features custom matched newer wood flooring, chair rail and crown molding. Radon system is already installed and home features a new storm door in 2020. Stove is equipped with double convection. If you want a spacious rambler close in, and in tip top shape, this home is for you. Hurry home!

REAL ESTATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO