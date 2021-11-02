CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TBD Echo Back Ln

Cover picture for the articleHere is your opportunity to build your dream home on this beautiful 2.6 acre lot with a bold stream and South West Mountain views! Fantastic location close to the quaint town of Gordonsville, Keswick, and only 25 minutes to Cville. The gently...

7138 Ora Glen Court

Please follow all CDC recommendations for Covid-19 safeguards, No overlapping showings, Only one party through home at a time; Masks must be worn at all times while in the premises; Great location beautiful corner Townhouse with lots of green space in front and back. The corner location makes house live more like a detached house with outdoor open space and wooded area at rear of house. House has a large deck, paver lower patio and privacy fence. Very spacious TH with sunken LR with fireplace; formal DR; galley kitchen with a table space nook. Walk out basement, new windows. Well maintained with a large master suite with full bath and 3 large closets; 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Sunken Living room looks onto formal DR and view of kitchen with serving pass through. Spectacular galley kitchen with table space nook exits to large deck. Finished basement has ample space for entertaining, full view of back lower patio fron sliding glass doors; and full bathroom. Lots of storage space throughout house,including large laundry/storage room. Lots of closets. This house is like a retreat with the privacy and serenity facing woods. In walkable proximity to school, shopping, supermarket eating establishments and more. This is a great opportunity a true Turn-Key condition home. Don't miss it! 2-hr. notice required. More photos will be added.
4000 Beckleysville Road

Maryland's Local Brokerage Presents!This updated country chic home is nestled 2.5 private acres in picturesque Hampstead and features a complete attached au pair or in-law suite with separate entrance and basement. Enter through the attached garage mudroom into the oversized kitchen with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and modern white craftsman cabinets. The formal dining room follows, with an adjacent family/sitting room and cozy pellet stove to keep the main level warm in the winter. Your hallway bath features dual vanities to serve the second and third bedrooms, with a master bedroom offering a private en-suite bath. The partially finished basement includes optional bedroom, office home gym or craftroom spaces alongside a large family room and half bath. Step inside the separate entrance to the in-law suite to find a full kitchen and living room, two bedrooms with full bath on the main level, and a basement with additional living spaces built out. The rear of the house is perfect for entertaining and relaxing in the quiet summer months with a concrete patio and pavilion, and even a fenced in pasture space with run-in shed. No detail was spared in this homes 2017 renovation, the updates of which include a new roof, kitchen, stamped concrete patio (25 x50), new siding, french doors and sliders, new floors, new carpet, pavilion,crown moulding, and more. This home won't last! Make it yours before it's gone.
804 Lake Shore Drive

Back on the Market , Priced Just Right and a Must See! This beautiful spacious ready to move in, end unit townhome is in the perfect location in a great community. This home comes with the following new features: roof, AC and heating unit, and new plumbing and paint job throughout the entire house, and freshly cleaned carpet. This beautiful home also features a bathroom on each level with an additional bathroom in the master bedroom. Open House will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
524 Pacer Drive

Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood just in minutes away from the beltway, shopping, restaurants and entertainment it's a great place to call home! Lower level has an extra kitchen and a separate entrance. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Allegiance. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...
9901 Boysenberry Way , 237-15

Sunfilled 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths condo. Nicely sized bedrooms, spacious living-dining combination area open to the kitchen with plenty of cabinets. There is plenty of visitor parking available too. If you are renting you can buy this condo! Come and see it. This is a short sale, sold as-is. Shown by appointment only. Tenant occupied.
5858 The Trail

Estate Auction Property - 12/4/2021 - 12 pm sharp onsite - This property is selling Absolute to the highest bidder. The list price DOES NOT represent the opening or final bid. Sale price will be determined the day of the auction by high bidder. NOT a Foreclosure. Move in ready. 3 bd, 2 ba rancher on 5 ac. Property has deeded right of way to property from main rd. Well, septic, central air & forced air heat. New well pump & new roof 2021. Eat in kitchen, bay window, vaulted ceiling LR, LR opens to deck. Laundry room opens to breezeway to 2 car garage. FP was converted to propane gas. No basement. Property surrounded by woods & farmland. Property selling AS IS, no negotiations or contingencies. Pre Auction Inspect allowed. Buyer pays all settlement charges & Buyer's Premium. Seller has 45 days to settle. Financing fine as long as within 45 days. $ 5000 Non-refundable deposit collected from winning bidder day of auction.
15120 Bernadette Court

Move in ready - freshly painted throughout! Private 1/3 acre lot BACKS TO PARKLAND! NEW KITCHEN - cabinetry, granite, appliances. HUGE BRAND NEW DECK . Living room with wood burning fireplace. Main level bedroom( or could be den or office ) and full bath. New vanity , flooring and lighting in upper bathUpper level has two large bedrooms and one bath. NEW LVP on main level. New upgraded carpet on upper level.Unfinished basement for future expansion. New driveway and walkway.NO HOA but pool membership are available to neighborhood pool.
113 Autumn Drive

NO HOA-1.64 ACS - 3MI TO MOUNTAINVIEW HS & MARGARET BRENT ES - Only 10min. to ANYWHERE off of 610 - 15 min to the back gate of Quantico. HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED 2017 & 2018! CHECK OUT ALL PICTURES - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, NOV. 5 12-2PM - 3 Fully Finished Levels - Hardwood Floors on the entire main level (vinyl in mudroom/laundry) - Gourmet Kitchen w/quiet close cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Large Island w/enough room for 6 barstools, Stainless appliances w/over the cooktop stainless hood. Stainless Farm Sink w/subway Tile backsplash 44' Trex-Front Porch (vinyl railing), trex/vinyl back deck, and trex/mudroom exit stairs and deckingUpdated Bathrooms w/tiled showers, floors & upgraded vanities and sinksBright Fully finished Basement w/side Walkout. Plenty of LED lighting with new and bright fixtures(Mounted TV's in Basement convey)Wonderful outdoor space for bonfires, activities and even a horseshoe pit.Along with a 2 car garage this is plenty of parking for up to 10 vehicles and even a level gravel area for possibly your boat, trailer or RV (No HOA).
8517 Chippewa Court

END UNIT Townhome in the Newington Heights community. Freshly updated kitchen and bathrooms. Great location in Lorton . Short distance to shopping, restaurants, VRE, Metro bus, Metro, I-495, and FFX County Parkway. Wonderful community offers tennis courts, jogging and walking trails, playgrounds and tot lots. Convenient location close to major commuter routes with easy access to Fort Belvoir, the National Geospatial Agency, bus routes, and the Lorton Virginia Railway Express.
203-9th Street /805PHILADELPHIA AVE/804 ST LOUIS Avenue

Tremendous opportunity to own a incredibly well run family motel just off the famous Ocean City Boardwalk. Property consists of a 38 room motel which includes 16 with kitchens. Ample private parking, Brand new Beach themed food truck concept with food and drink service. New roof will be installed within the next 30 days on the main building. Private office, private laundry facilities. Call listing agent for private showing.
7145 Residents Square Mews

What a great investment! A wonderful established community halfway between Fredericksburg and Richmond. New carpet, flooring, paint & cabinets! Detached garage space, and community amenities. ENJOY the clubhouse, fitness center, amphitheater, Bark Park, conference rooms, walking trails, pool, parks, playground & community garden! No rent back needed, ready for a new family!
9118 Cherrytree Drive

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11/07 FROM 1-4 PM. EXCEPTIONALLY SPACIOUS SPLIT FOYER 5BR, 3BA. IN EXCLUSIVE MT VERNON NEIGHBORHOOD. FRESHLY PAINTED. HARDWOOD FLOOR UPPER LEVEL, DECK OFF DINNING ROOM OVERLOOKS MAGNIFICENT GROUNDS. NEW CARPET ON LOWER LEVEL W/GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. CLOSE TO MOUNT VERNON ESTATE, COUNTRY CLUB, GWM PARKWAY AND WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. A LOT OF HOME FOR THIS PRICE.
4820 C Street SE , #201

Looking for a starter home at a good price? Ready to move in beautiful open concept 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo. Freshly painted with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Unit has a washer and dryer and includes a parking space. Just a ten minute walk to Benning Road Metro Station. Easy access to shopping, Capitol Hill, E Capitol St, parks, restaurants, National Mall, 295, BW Parkway, Downtown, DC, MD, and VA.
6317 Park Heights Avenue , #409

MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES WHEN VISITING THIS UNIT!! Completely renovated, updated and upgraded, 2 bed, 2 bath 1499 sq ft unit available for immediate occupancy. Come view this beautiful open-concept unit featuring a new kitchen, 2 new bathrooms, upgraded flooring, upgraded closets, all new windows and sliders. Large storage unit in hallway. Condo fee includes 24 hour reception/security, parking, landscaping and snow removal. Improvements done with care over the last few years. 2018 featured a complete kitchen renovation with all new appliances (washer and dryer new in 2017) and quartz countertops as well as upgrading the spacious living room/dining room combination with new recessed lighting. In 2019, both bathrooms were completely renovated. The primary bathroom has an enlarged shower, while both bathrooms feature marble tile and quartz countertops. Both bedrooms were enhanced with new recessed lighting and ceiling fans. In addition, custom closet systems were installed in primary bedroom and hall. In 2020 new windows were installed throughout the unit as well as new sliders to the balcony. Come see your new home today!
103 Hall Drive

Whether you're looking for your 1st "starter" home or looking to downsize, this property would be perfect and is ready for its new owners! Just about everything has been updated or replaced... it is MOVE-IN READY!! NEW SEPTIC System, NEW ROOF, NEW HEATER, NEWER Central Air , NEWER Windows, NEW GRANITE Countertops, NEW Stainless Steel APPLIANCES (Refrigerator, Elec Range/Oven and Dishwasher), 1 Yr Old Maytag WASHER & DRYER, NEW Carpet & NEW Laminate Wood Flooring, NEW Vapor Barrier & Dehumidifier (in the crawl space) , Freshly Painted throughout ...and the list goes on! And a great location, to boot; within close proximity to Salisbury University, Tidal Health (Peninsula Regional Medical Center), Shorebirds Baseball Stadium, The Salisbury Zoo and many other wonderful amenities/services offered in the Salisbury/Wicomico County area. Don't delay or let this one get away... make your appointment today!
2957 4H PARK Road

Great Investment-Do the Math. Rare Opportunity Residential/ Commercial with Detached Apartment. Income producing property or ideal for multi generational living option. The main dwelling has over 1800 sq ft of living area plus 720 sq ft finished basement. The 600 sq ft apartment is currently rented out for $900 a month. The lovely farmhouse Circa 1944 has much of the original character plus recent updates a perfect mix of old and new. The newer section of the home offers open living area with large family room and eating area off the kitchen. Updates include kitchen with hickory cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. The original section of the home offers formal dining room and spacious living room with electric fireplace and antique mantel, original hardwoods plus sunroom. Three bedrooms on the upper level with beautiful, remolded bath with cork floor. Basement is finished with family/game room and full bath, utility room and laundry room. A private fenced in rear yard with patio and enclosed porch are delightful for entertaining or just relaxing. The detached one-bedroom updated apartment with large bedroom, open living and kitchen area, office/den, full bath, and fenced yard. Beautifully landscaped park like setting is within the town limits of Historic Centreville. Includes 2 sheds, kennel and dog fence. The property is zoned General Commercial C-2 Zoning with many possibilities including home occupations and business including retail shops, B&B, short term rental, day care among other permitted uses. Zoning regulations in disclosure. Property is serviced by town sewer, private well. See Floor Plan in Photos.
8219 Paige Road

Welcome home to the cutest rambler sitting on 6 acres with a three door separate garage with electric. This home is full of charm and personal touches. Updated kitchen, that opens into the fenced backkyard. New floors and countertops throughout Unfinished walk out basement. You won't want to leave the serenity of the property looking out over the grassy field and trees. This is your own little piece of paradise. You won't want to miss this!
7809 Oakleigh Road

ADORABLE RANCHER IN PARKVILLE. PERFECT FOR THE FIRST TIME HOME BUYER, SAVY INVESTOR, OR THOSE LOOKING TO DOWNSIZE. SINGLE FAMLY HOME AT A TOWNHOUSE PRICE. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BLACK APPLIANCES. RENOVATED BATHROOM. RELAX ON THE BACK DECK OVERLOOKING THE FULLY FENCED BACK YARD. ENTERTAIN IN THE FINISHED BASEMENT. POTENTIAL 3RD BEDROOM IN LOWER LEVEL. TRUE MOVE IN CONDITION. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND MANY MAJOR ROAD WAYS. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING!!
1211 Corbett Road

Every person, including agents/representatives, must sign Hold Harmless Agreement, and Seller Addendum, and deliver the same to Listing Agent prior to any persons entering the home. Sold Strictly As-Is, Buyer to verify accuracy of all information.Sale is Contingent Upon Third Party ApprovalCharming home needing major restoration or tear-down in well sought after northern Baltimore County community.
6661 Green Ash Drive

Welcome to this well taken care of end unit townhouse. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths..Fully finished basement with den and custom made wet bar. Renovated Hall bath with heated floors. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Nice size deck with fenced yard. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
