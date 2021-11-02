TBD Echo Back Ln

Great Investment-Do the Math. Rare Opportunity Residential/ Commercial with Detached Apartment. Income producing property or ideal for multi generational living option. The main dwelling has over 1800 sq ft of living area plus 720 sq ft finished basement. The 600 sq ft apartment is currently rented out for $900 a month. The lovely farmhouse Circa 1944 has much of the original character plus recent updates a perfect mix of old and new. The newer section of the home offers open living area with large family room and eating area off the kitchen. Updates include kitchen with hickory cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. The original section of the home offers formal dining room and spacious living room with electric fireplace and antique mantel, original hardwoods plus sunroom. Three bedrooms on the upper level with beautiful, remolded bath with cork floor. Basement is finished with family/game room and full bath, utility room and laundry room. A private fenced in rear yard with patio and enclosed porch are delightful for entertaining or just relaxing. The detached one-bedroom updated apartment with large bedroom, open living and kitchen area, office/den, full bath, and fenced yard. Beautifully landscaped park like setting is within the town limits of Historic Centreville. Includes 2 sheds, kennel and dog fence. The property is zoned General Commercial C-2 Zoning with many possibilities including home occupations and business including retail shops, B&B, short term rental, day care among other permitted uses. Zoning regulations in disclosure. Property is serviced by town sewer, private well. See Floor Plan in Photos.

CENTREVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO