Kevin McCarthy holds roundtable on taxes, regulations and reduced workforce

Here are the 13 House Republicans that defied Kevin McCarthy and voted for Biden's $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill
Over a dozen Republicans bucked party leadership and voted to pass the infrastructure bill. It now heads to President Biden's desk for his signature.
Kevin McCarthy Faces Republican Attacks After Failing to Stop Infrastructure Bill's Passage
Last week, he said he would "expect few, if any, to vote for it, if it comes to the floor today." On Friday, 13 GOP House members did.
‘Poor Josh’: McCarthy mocks Pelosi attempts to salvage Biden spending bills
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday mocked House Democrats on Friday for their negotiations to pass President Joe Biden’s sweeping social spending package.
House gives final congressional OK to bipartisan $1T infrastructure bill
The House has approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates.
Trump left a $7 million mess after delaying census workers' payroll taxes
The U.S. Census Bureau has been stuck with a $7 million accounting mess after former President Donald Trump's administration ordered the federal agency to pause payroll taxes last year for certain employees, including many temporary 2020 census workers, NPR has learned. The bureau was one of many federal agencies directed...
House approves $1 trillion infrastructure bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the […]
Fresno Bee
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats in Biden-won seats are in danger. These Californians are on the list
Democrats seeking re-election to the United States House of Representatives should be worried if things go the way Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicts. “If you’re a Democrat and President Biden won your seat by 16 points, you’re in a competitive race next year,” he said in a news conference on Wednesday of representatives in districts that voted for President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
House Of Representatives Expected To Vote On Infrastructure Bill And Social Safety Net Legislation
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – In just hours, the U.S. House of Representatives will be voting on two crucial bills. Included in these bills are things like child care, which impacts families now more than ever with so many parents working from home. According to those familiar with the plan, the House will meet at 8:00 a.m. this morning to debate and vote on the Build Back Better legislation, which is a key part of President Joe Biden’s social safety net plan. After that, a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill will likely follow. The bipartisan infrastructure bill encompasses everything from bridges,...
Kevin McCarthy criticizes hefty reconciliation plan: ‘Have Democrats even read the bill?’
Friday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) urged people to pay more attention to the 2,146-page social agenda package Democrats are trying to pass at his weekly press conference. “Only 10 percent of Americans say they know what’s in this bill, and I bet that percentage is even lower amongst Democrats in Congress,” McCarthy said. He criticized […]
texasgopvote.com
ICYMI: Rep. Van Duyne Joins Roundtable Discussion with Leader McCarthy
I recently joined Leader McCarthy and Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Jackie Walorski, Fred Keller, Kevin Hern, and David Schweikert for a roundtable discussion on the Democrats' far-left socialist spending spree. KEY QUOTES:. “Small businesses are the backbone of our country, and yet they seem to be the enemy of this administration....
FOXBusiness
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy holds a press briefing
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
House Democratic bill would raise taxes $1.5 trillion, congressional scorekeeper says
The tax hikes with which House Democrats plan to offset the costs of their infrastructure and social welfare legislation would raise enough revenue for at least a $1.5 trillion plan, according to an estimate released on Thursday from official congressional scorekeepers.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Hern Joins Small Business Roundtable with McCarthy
Representative Kevin Hern joins Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and five other Members of Congress for a roundtable discussion on small business taxes, regulations, and reduced workforce with small business owners from across the country. Hern says the Democrats' idea of the American Dream today is forever dependence on the federal...
FOXBusiness
Kevin McCarthy warns spending bill will send American businesses back overseas
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy accused Democrats' regulations in the massive spending bill of going after American manufacturers on "Kudlow." KEVIN MCCARTHY: At the end of the day, this bill will make China more competitive than America. The other thing people don’t quite realize are the regulations. Think of all those regulations they’re bringing back that also harm businesses. They go after the manufacturers in America.
Kevin McCarthy challenger Louis Gill raises upwards of $100K in campaign
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Louis Gill, the Democratic challenger for Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s seat to represent California’s 23rd Congressional District, has raised more than $100,000 in just over a week, according to a news release. Can McCarthy’s latest challenger, nonprofit exec Louis Gill, find vulnerability in incumbent’s case for reelection? Louis Gill announces candidacy for […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Regulations: EPA effort to reduce methane is misguided
President Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday reminded Americans it has not let off the … lithium-ion battery? when it comes to damaging rules and regulations. The EPA announced a proposed effort to tighten methane regulations for the oil and gas sector, which for the first time targets reductions from existing oil and gas wells nationwide, instead of only new wells.
mediaite.com
Sean Hannity to Kevin McCarthy: ‘Will You Please’ Tell Mitch McConnell to ‘Stop Caving’?
Fox News’ Sean Hannity ended his interview with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy with some criticisms of Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell. Hannity was particularly bothered by McConnell caving on the debt ceiling earlier this month, something a few Republican senators were openly frustrated about as well. So as he...
Here are the 6 House Democrats that voted against the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill
Six House Democrats – who make up "The Squad" – rejected the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The members warned that they would only support both infrastructure bills being passed together. The bipartisan bill attracted the support of 13 House Republicans, resulting in a 228-206 vote. The US House of Representatives...
Globe Gazette
Thoma holds line on property taxes: Letter
Thank you Councilman Tom Thoma for voting to hold the line on property taxes in Mason City. Your votes for sound financial policies led the Government Finance Officers Association to recognize Mason City with its highest award. Your strong vision contributes to a growing local economy which has seen an...
Northeast Corridor to benefit from $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill
The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic side of the chamber.
KGET
