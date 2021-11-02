Kevin McCarthy holds roundtable on taxes, regulations and reduced workforce

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – In just hours, the U.S. House of Representatives will be voting on two crucial bills. Included in these bills are things like child care, which impacts families now more than ever with so many parents working from home. According to those familiar with the plan, the House will meet at 8:00 a.m. this morning to debate and vote on the Build Back Better legislation, which is a key part of President Joe Biden’s social safety net plan. After that, a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill will likely follow. The bipartisan infrastructure bill encompasses everything from bridges,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO