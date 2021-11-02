TBB Flaxseed Drive , Castlerock Ii

Why Wait for New Construction? This LIke-New 3BR/2.5BA Contemporary Cape Cod was built in 2020 by local builders in Sleepy Hollow - an attractive community of lovely homes, tree-trimmed streets, a quick trip to Route 50, and shopping, dining, events in Downtown Salisbury. The 'Quinn' model offers a spacious great room, which opens into the kitchen - Granite counters, white shaker-style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances - fridge/freezer combo, dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric range - leads into the roomy dining area. 1st-floor owner's bedroom w/full, en-suite bath - double-sink vanity, step-in shower stall, walk-in closet. Large laundry room leads out to the oversize one-car garage. A half bath completes the first floor. Upstairs, 2 generous additional bedrooms, and a 2nd full bath w/tub/shower combo. Durable and gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living, dining, kitchen, baths, and laundry rooms; plush and cozy carpet in the bedrooms. Sizes, taxes are approximate.
