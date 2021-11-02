Man wanted for aggravated assault

According to police officials in Annapolis, a man was recently hospitalized for injuries he sustained during an aggravated assault on Madison Street. On October 30, 2021, officers responded to an area medical care facility for a reported aggravated assault that was believed to have happened in the area of Madison and President Streets. The victim reported being cut with a knife by an unknown suspect while walking in the area.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO