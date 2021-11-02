CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, IL

23-year-old charged in Metro East trading card theft

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 23-year-old for allegedly breaking into a game store in Troy, Illinois, and stealing thousands of dollars worth of trading cards.

Nicholas Garrison was charged Oct. 22 with burglary, theft over $10,000, and criminal damage of property totaling more than $10,000.

Prosecutors allege Garrison went to Realms of Gaming on Edwardsville Road on Oct. 11 while the business was closed and then broke into the store. He smashed merchandise cases and stole “gaming items and memorabilia” before fleeing.

The charging document did not name or specify the merchandise or cards that were stolen in the burglary.

In October, FOX 2 reported a story of similar thefts at businesses in St. Louis County . One of the owners in that story believes the same person is responsible for the break-ins.

