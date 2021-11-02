CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Reacting to the College Football Playoff Rankings Before They're Even Out

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207j7i_0ckP8KpJ00

Crisper weather and looming clock re-adjusting bring the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Tonight the committee tasked with invites for the sport's extremely exclusive party will give us the shape of their thoughts headed down the stretch. Those are the only ones that matter, though others having gripes and opinions is backed into the rationale for creating and preserving such a methodology. Therefore, off we go on a journey into the future, specifically 30 seconds after they are revealed.

1. Georgia

A group of people pulled off the street could have slotted the Bulldogs in their rightful position atop the rankings. Kirby Smart is leaning on an eye-popping and terrifying defensive unit that is putting together a season that could go down in the history books as one of the best in the sport's history when measured against the points-friendly era. Florida was treated to an extremely unpleasant hangover right before halftime of their shared outdoor cocktail party in the form of 21 devastatingly quick points. Nothing over the last third of the regular season inspires much fear and most believe the SEC title game against Alabama wouldn't be necessary conclusive, though it would be the first opportunity to boot the Tide from the tournament entirely.

2. Cincinnati

Oh goodness, a lot to unpack here. On one hand, there will be widespread admiration for the committee for expanding its horizons and looking outside the blueblood box. The Bearcats' spotless record is not the shiniest, though the victorious trip to Notre Dame may remains as one of the year's most impressive and essential. On the other, it's easy to see the handwriting on the wall and the promise of future drama. Putting the Bearcats behind Alabama or even Michigan State at No. 4 would have sent the strong signal that this is yet again fait accompli for a Group of 5 team. Don't agree with it, but certainly respect it.

3. Alabama

The feeling that this is another inevitable Alabama year is gaining steam and Nick Saban's team has responded to a somewhat confusing primetime stumble in College Station. Bryce Young is every bit as talented as any other quarterback who has filled that role and the offense has the capacity to overcome a mid-tier-by-own standards defense. Fair ranking, no complaints

4. Michigan State

Now, my bias here is obvious. A feverish comeback against Michigan proves, once and for all, that this isn't pyrite Mel Tucker has mined in East Lansing years ahead of schedule. Kenneth Walker III is establishing himself as a top-two contender for the Heisman Trophy and the defense has bent, but never broken to the point it couldn't rescue itself with a clutch sack or turnover. The analytical side of my brain understands that being in this slot means absolutely nothing for two reasons. First, there exists an opportunity for Sparty to establish an unimpeachable résumé. Secondly, there's no way they're emerging without a loss, either in West Lafayette, Columbus or against a still-frisky Penn State in the finale. Deep breaths, people.

5. Ohio State

The Buckeyes survived a scare from those aforementioned Nittany Lions, yet another week they've summoned a championship spirit completely absent in the Oregon loss, which will ultimately be an example of a good growing pain. Ohio State sports the best offensive in the nation most days and the selection group will continue to treat them as the cold-weather Alabama.

6. Oklahoma

Though I'd have them a spot higher, the Sooners should be used to life as a Big 12 school desperate for impressive wins on the schedule required to sway public perception, which may or may not be fair. A quarterback controversy has come and gone and it's full-steam ahead for Lincoln Riley, who understands winning out is all that's required.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Arizona State Radio Broadcaster Jordan Simone Fired After Criticizing Herm Edwards on a Podcast

Four years into the Herm Edwards era at Arizona State and the Sun Devils have not turned into a national power. Sitting at 5-3 this season, the program is 22-16 during Edwards' tenure. Earlier this week ASU broadcaster and former player Jordan Simone appeared on the Speak of the Devils podcast and criticized Edwards, saying it just wasn't working and that the players were being "coached so poorly." Simone was fired the next day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Dan Orlovsky: Patrick Mahomes Is the Worst QB in the NFL Mechanically

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are struggling right now. Despite a Monday night win over the New York Giants, the Chiefs are a mess. Perhaps most concerning, Patrick Mahomes has looked terrible compared to the lofty standard he's set over the past three seasons. On Tuesday, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky broke down the former MVP's mechanics and concluded they are the worst in the NFL right now.
NFL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Mel Tucker
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Sec#Notre Dame
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy