Environment

'Adapt or die:' Africa presses for more climate support

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — African leaders and campaigners are pressing the international community to do more to help poorer and vulnerable nations adapt to climate change, seizing on evidence showing the continent to be the most endangered by the effects of global warming. The head of the African Union,...

www.myjournalcourier.com

