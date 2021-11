Kendrick Lamar has a huge part in shaping the soundscape of Black Panther according to some new details. The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped last week and there have been a ton of reactions online. In Tara Bennett and Paul Terry's book, Black Panther is said to have wanted just one song from Pulitzer-winning musician Kendrick Lamar. However, fans of the film will remember that the beloved rapper actually ended up doing an entire album. Marvel producer Nate Moore is quoted when he received the news that the Grammy winner actually produced an entire LP instead of a single for the movie. "Ryan [Coogler] goes, 'Well, you know, the bad news is… I think the album might be better than the movie. Like, we got our work cut out for us."

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO