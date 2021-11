If you're an Oculus Quest owner who's had to maintain a Facebook account to log in to the device and haven't been too happy about that, you're in luck. Facebook – the company which recently rebranded itself to "Meta" this week – is ditching the requirement to have a Facebook account if you want to use your Quest's features. A start date for when this change will be in effect has not been provided, however, so you'll want to hang onto your Facebook account for now so that you don't lose access to your content in the future.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO