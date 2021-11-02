CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanghai Disneyland Reopens After 30,000 Were Detained in Park Over Single Reported COVID-19 Infection

By Ryan Parker
 5 days ago
Shanghai Disneyland said that it would reopen after more than 30,000 visitors were detained inside the park Sunday after a single guest tested positive for COVID-19 . Every person was required to take a COVID-19 test to gain their liberty from the Magic Kingdom.

In an updated Wednesday (local time) message posted to the theme park’s official site, Shanghai Disneyland announced the park was to reopen that day.

“Thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and patience over the past few days, as Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown suspended operations according to directives on pandemic prevention and control,” the resort stated.

The sprawling theme park’s total shutdown came after a single guest who visited the park on Saturday learned she previously had been in close contact with someone who had the virus. She received a subsequent positive COVID-19 result on Sunday.

“All Shanghai Disney Resort cast members and third-party employees returning to work have completed two Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) tests within 48 hours per prevention and control requirements, with all results negative, and are strictly following CDC self-health monitoring guidelines,” read the park’s guidance. “All environment samples collected have been tested negative.”

The theme park noted it would continue its enhanced health and safety measures, including intensive cleaning and sanitization, along with strict management of indoor airflow and social distancing. The site’s statement added, “We will also continue to enforce strict health and safety measures for all guests, including limited daily attendance, mandatory advanced ticketing and reservation, temperature and health code checks on resort entry and staggered guest flow.”

China has vaccinated more than 80 percent of its population and the strict (and controversial) “COVID Zero” approach has helped the country keep fatalities to under 5,000 since the start of the pandemic — compared to nearly 750,000 in the U.S.

kjrh.com

COVID-19 scare prompts lockdown at Shanghai Disneyland

Thousands of people were reportedly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland Halloween after a person tested positive for COVID-19. According to The Associated Press, the city rushed to test everyone inside the theme park after an investigation found a person with COVID-19 visited Shanghai Disneyland the day before. More than 33,863 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

US Borders Reopen Monday To Fully Vaccinated Travelers

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) —  If you plan on traveling anytime soon, expect long lines and plenty of delays. The historic ban on travel has been in effect for more than a year to stop the spread of COVID-19. But starting Monday, the borders will be reopened to fully vaccinated travelers in time for the holidays. “I’m excited! I’m excited to freely travel again,” said Karleen Keefe. Karleen Keefe says she is excited to book her trip to Belize for the holidays. “It just makes me feel good that we are at that stage now. We are at that point,” said Keefe. Beginning Nov. 8, most...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Shanghai Disneyland Turns COVID-19 Shutdown Nightmare Into ‘Romantic’ PR Coup

“The happiest place on earth” became a lot less carefree this week after a single visitor tested positive for coronavirus, triggering a sudden lockdown of Shanghai Disneyland that left more than 30,000 visitors barred from exiting the park on Sunday until they could show a negative test result. But what was a nightmare for some frustrated guests has been touted in China as a humane, orderly and targeted form of emergency COVID-19 response that Beijing hopes other regions relying on more heavy-handed measures can emulate in the lead-up to the fast-approaching Winter Olympics. It’s a convenient coup for Disneyland, which reopened on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
