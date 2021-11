Unlockables, secrets, and extra content can range from good to bad depending on what the game is holding back and how hard it is to actually get. No one likes to know they’re missing something major like an entire level or character because they can’t beat the game on the hardest difficulty or complete some hidden challenge. Mario Party games have always done well in this regard. At most, you may have one extra board to unlock by playing all the others, but for the most part, they’re well aware that people just want to boot it up and be able to play the full game with their friends.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO