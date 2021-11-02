These & Other Stories Looks Will Sell Out in the Blink of an Eye, They're So Festive!

Every year, the Goop gift guides never fail to provide an assortment of high quality, over-the-top gift ideas. This year is no exception, and it might just be our favorite yet. There are so many fun finds, products we never knew existed, and some genuinely good gift ideas. While there are lots of picks that are so over the top it's unbelievable, there are also a slew of products that are under $100, which we can definitely appreciate. Of all the goop-approved gifts, these are the 45 we can't get out of our head.

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO