CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

11/2 – Rob’s “Sunny & Mild” Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

By Rob Knight
wxxv25.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lovely afternoon ahead with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing a continuation of dry weather but a few showers will be...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Waters
WGN TV

Sunday Forecast: Breezy and mild conditions with sunny skies

Sunday Forecast: Sunny morning with some afternoon clouds and milder temperatures. SW winds 10 to 15 mph, gusts 20 to 25 mph. Air quality is moderate for Chicagoland. High: 66. Sunday night: Mostly clear and mild, sunset at 4:38 p.m. SW winds 5 to 10 mph. Low: 48. Monday Forecast:...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox8live.com

Nicondra: Sunny and dry to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spectacular weather continues with lots of sunshine and pleasant conditions across the region. We will see chilly overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s for the next few nights with high temperatures gradually warming into the middle 70s. Rain chances stay low through the week. Friday a strong cold front is expected that could trigger a few showers or storms and temperatures will drop significantly heading into next weekend.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WFMJ.com

Mild temperatures and sunny skies to end the weekend

Saturday was nothing less of spectacular with wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures in the lower 50's. If yesterday was a bit chilly for you, well, Sunday might be your day as highs are expected to climb into the upper 50's with an abundance of sunshine. Our average temperature for this time of year is around 54°, so we are right on par.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Skies And Warmer Highs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hopefully, everyone is refreshed after an extra hour of sleep! We have this one last cold morning to get through before we see lows return closer to normal for our morning lows the next several days. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a beautiful day to get out and see the fall foliage before the colors fade which some are already doing. By the end of next week, will be past the peak. If you need to get out and rake leaves, we have plenty of dry days to do so! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Next week, high pressure strengthens and that will keep us maintaining the dry stretch with sunshine and highs above normal in the low 60s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday night football looks great at Heinz Field where temperatures will be in the 50s with clear skies. There’s a small chance we could see light rain overnight Wednesday and into Thursday for Verteran’s Day, but the better chance looks to be Friday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy warmth, temperatures slide this week

If you enjoyed the warmer air on Saturday, you will really like what Sunday has in store. Temperatures are cool to start, but with the help of persistent winds out of the south, we should warm even more this afternoon. I am expecting most of us to reach that 70 degree mark, with a few in western Kansas over 80.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Sunny Sunday afternoon in the forecast for New Jersey

Sunny skies are in the forecast for New Jersey Sunday afternoon before a slight warmup of temperatures to kick off the new workweek. This afternoon will see temperatures in the upper-50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight will see temperatures dive into the upper-30s under partly cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warm Temps To Start The Week, Rain And Cooler Temps By The End

CHICAGO (CBS) — Welcome to Central Standard Time. Today will be a mostly sunny, breezy and warmer Autumn day. High temps running about 10° warmer than typical. Monday brings sunshine and warm temperatures. The next chance of rain comes mid-week. November 7 Normal- 53 Saturday- 59 Today- 64 Sunrise- 6:32 am CST Sunset- 4:38 pm CST FORECAST Today- mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. 64 Tonight- clear and 46 Monday- mostly sunny and 66
CHICAGO, IL
KETV.com

More mild start Sunday, breezy and warm afternoon

More mild start Sunday with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. South breeze will pick up and gust up to 25 mph through the afternoon. Highs will top out around 70°. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update. Penny Hoarder Issues “Urgent” Alert: 6 Companies Are...
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Drier trade wind weather pattern for days ahead

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The high pressure ridge north of the state will weaken over the next few days, gradually decreasing the trade wind strength through Tuesday. Expect brief passing showers in this trade wind regime, mainly over windward and mountain areas during the overnight to early morning hours. Lighter winds remain in the forecast starting […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy