'Adapt or die:' Africa presses for more climate support

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — African leaders and campaigners are pressing the international community to do more to help poorer and vulnerable nations adapt to climate change, seizing on evidence showing the continent to be the most endangered by the effects of global warming. The head of the African Union,...

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
AFP

Ethiopian govt vows to fight on in 'existential war'

Ethiopia's government said Thursday it was on the brink of victory in an "existential war" against Tigrayan rebels and vowed to fight on, in an apparent rebuke of international ceasefire calls on the conflict's first anniversary. We are fighting an existential war!"
POLITICS
One Green Planet

Petition: Support Conservation Laws in South Africa

South Africa is home to some of the most remarkable wildlife—even beyond the elephants, rhinos, giraffes and leopards that people know and love. We need to support conservation efforts to protect these species and their ecosystems. The African Wild Dog, one of the fiercest pack predators, is also one of...
HEALTH
World Bank Blogs

Climate Migration in Africa: How to Turn the Tide

Sub-Saharan Africa has contributed the least to global warming. Yet, the continent will experience the most devastating impacts of climate change. New World Bank Groundswell Africa reports highlight that urgent, collective action to support green, inclusive, and resilient development could reduce the scale of climate migration by 30 % in the Lake Victoria region and as much as 60 % in West Africa.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

All week, Bisrat's phone has been buzzing with news of fellow Tigrayans caught up in a fresh round of mass arrests linked to Ethiopia's year-long war.  He recalled riding in a share-taxi this week and hearing another passenger brag loudly into his phone about reporting Tigrayan neighbours to the police, saying they were then "captured". 
POLITICS
Brookings Institution

Enlightened climate policy for Africa

As the world convenes in Glasgow for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26), it is time to recognize Africa’s role in averting a climate disaster without compromising the continent’s growth and poverty reduction. The world needs to transition away from fossil fuels. But access to electricity is a human right as enshrined in sustainable development goal 7. Electric power is vital for any economy to advance, and relegating African countries to greater poverty is not the solution to the global climate crisis.
INDIA
Sand Hills Express

Climate change to force millions out of homes in Africa

As global warming continues to worsen, the effects of climate change will force people worldwide to migrate to new areas to survive. Africa is expected to be among the hardest hit by climate change, and if actions aren’t taken quickly, by 2050 the situation will be so dire that up to 86 million people will have to leave their homes, a new World Bank report found.
AGRICULTURE
odi.org

Transboundary climate and adaptation risks in Africa: perceptions from 2021

TCARs can spread via a number of pathways: biophysical (potential impacts on ecosystem services and natural resources); finance (the flow of capital, such as investments in another country and foreign direct investment, international mitigation actions that reduce national adaptation options through knock-on environmental-economic impacts, etc.); trade (import and export of climate-sensitive goods, such as rice/grains, livestock and livestock products, etc.); people-centred (cross-border movement, ranging from extreme event displacement to transhumance); and geopolitical (laws and policies around movement, regional cooperation, border sovereignty, etc.).
ENVIRONMENT
101 WIXX

Japan increases climate decarbonisation and adaptation funding pledges

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Japan will offer up to $10 billion in additional assistance to support decarbonisation in Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday. Kishida also said Japan would double to $14.8 billion its assistance to help other countries adapt to climate...
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

Vanessa Nakate Wants Climate Justice for Africa

In October 2019, the Rotary Club of Bugolobi asked me to talk on the environment and climate change. I looked forward to the opportunity. It would be the first time as an activist that I’d be addressing Ugandan professionals, many of whom were my parents’ age (I’m 24). The audience would be civic-minded middle-class men and women who could raise awareness about the climate crisis and put pressure on the government and the private sector. Or they could do exactly the opposite: resist any change they perceived as slowing down what they considered “development” or “progress,” and dismiss the concerns of the younger generation.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC News

The Latest: UK leader presses China's Xi on climate targets

ROME -- The Latest on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:. ROME — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he unsuccessfully pressed President Xi Jinping to increase China’s carbon-cutting goals ahead of a key United Nations climate change summit. China released an updated version of its climate...
WORLD
odi.org

How humanitarians must adapt now to climate change

People’s lives and livelihoods around the world are already being threatened by climate change in the form of floods, heatwaves, tropical storms and forest fires. These threats require immediate action and adaptations to the way we work as a humanitarian system. While adaptation is one of the four goals of...
ENVIRONMENT
resilience.org

Climate adaptation: resilience, self-sufficiency and systems change

Last weekend marked the beginning of COP26. After being delayed for nearly a year because of COVID, diplomats, scientists, corporate lobbyists, NGOs, students, demonstrators, corporations, heads of state, and many, many other invited and uninvited guests are already making their way to Glasgow Scotland for what has been projected to be the most consequential U.N. climate change conference since the Paris Agreement was struck in 2015.
AGRICULTURE
uci.edu

Taking stock of human adaptation to climate change

Global network finds fragmented and incremental efforts. As society experiences increasingly frequent and severe natural hazard events and environmental stressors — while making little progress at reducing carbon emissions — the need to adapt to the changing climate has become starkly clear. But people worldwide are approaching adaptation in vastly different and incohesive ways, according to a new study in the journal Nature Climate Change.
ENVIRONMENT
yaleclimateconnections.org

A ‘just’ climate change adaptation needs arts and culture

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND COP 26 – National adaptation plans are one of the key deliverables under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and a keen topic at the current COP26 meeting. Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC, recently tweeted congratulating 30 Countries on their submissions during the first couple of days of COP26.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Philadelphia

COP26 Climate Summit Continues After Landmark Deal to Ditch Coal

The coverage on this live blog is now over. Talks continued in Glasgow, U.K., on Thursday at the highly anticipated COP26 climate summit. Delegates were asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in carbon emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

