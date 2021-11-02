8 Distinctive Wines to Pair with Classic Holiday Dishes

Whether cooking a special dinner at home or enjoying an indulgent meal at a restaurant, nothing says celebration like steak and red wine. Rich and full-bodied, this food and drink combination is truly one of the best pairings in the culinary world. It’s also a complicated topic, one which encompasses many options and flavor profiles. To guide our readers through this intricate culinary space, The Manual has sought out a steakhouse professional. Besides being experts on all things beef, most high-end steakhouses also employ wine masters, with most establishments featuring an in-house sommelier whose sole job is to explain the restaurant’s wine list for customers; making wine pairing suggestions based on each customer’s preferences.
