Since launch, Call of Duty: Warzone has seen its fair share of bugs and glitches. From players being able to get inside of walls to the broken ghost perk, fans have seen a range of them ruin games. However, not all bugs are as game breaking and detrimental to your experience. A new Warzone bug is changing the victory cutscene when you and your squad win your match. Usually, winning a match means you are greeted with a reel of the names of players who were in the same game as you. Then, a cutscene takes you up to a helicopter and out of the battlefield. Now, it appears that some players are seeing the familiar final kill cam screen after a Warzone victory.

