Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas, Is Spreading Holiday Cheer With a New Single and TV Special

Image Source: Getty / Dia Dipasupil / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic. Khalid shared a preview of his upcoming song "Fall in Love at Christmas" with Mariah Carey, and their harmonies are incredible! The song, which Carey teased earlier this week and comes out on Nov. 5, is already a contender for the best holiday song of the season, aside from Carey's "All I Want For Christmas," of course. In the 30-second snippet Khalid shared, he and Carey harmonize in the chorus, singing, "We're gonna fall in love again at Christmas time." Carey also hits her signature whistle tones. Kirk Franklin is on the track as well, though he wasn't featured in the teaser. "Fall In Love At Christmas ❤️🎄 out this Friday!" Khalid wrote on Instagram. "I'm super thankful and appreciative to have worked with two legends @mariahcarey & @kirkfranklin Can't wait for everyone to hear!" Listen to the preview below.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO