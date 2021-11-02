CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas, Is Spreading Holiday Cheer With a New Single and TV Special

By Princess Gabbara
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A day after Halloween may seem too early for some to get into the holiday spirit — unless you're Mariah Carey, dahhhling. When the queen of Christmas declares that spooky season is over, that's our cue to put away the spooky decorations and deck the halls with boughs of holly. Around...

bocaratontribune.com

Mariah Carey release new “All I Want for Christmas is You” teaser

Mariah Carey drops a new teaser trailer to her hit Christmas song. As reported by NBC News, Carey released a new teaser to “All I Want for Christmas is You” on Twitter shortly after Halloween weekend. In the teaser video, Carey is seen wearing a sharpling red gown and carrying...
CHRISTMAS, FL
blackfilm.com

Mariah Carey Returns to Apple TV+ with “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues”

The holidays are officially here as Apple and Mariah Carey today announced the Queen of Christmas’ return to Apple TV+ with an all-new holiday event, “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” to sprinkle more magic around the world, and set to debut globally in December. “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” will bring multi-platinum, multi-Grammy Award-winning icon Carey together with Grammy-nominated worldwide artist Khalid and Grammy winning legend Kirk Franklin for the first and only performance of their new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” on Apple TV+.
Mariah Carey and Khalid Harmonizing on "Fall in Love at Christmas" Is Truly a Gift

Image Source: Getty / Dia Dipasupil / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic. Khalid shared a preview of his upcoming song "Fall in Love at Christmas" with Mariah Carey, and their harmonies are incredible! The song, which Carey teased earlier this week and comes out on Nov. 5, is already a contender for the best holiday song of the season, aside from Carey's "All I Want For Christmas," of course. In the 30-second snippet Khalid shared, he and Carey harmonize in the chorus, singing, "We're gonna fall in love again at Christmas time." Carey also hits her signature whistle tones. Kirk Franklin is on the track as well, though he wasn't featured in the teaser. "Fall In Love At Christmas ❤️🎄 out this Friday!" Khalid wrote on Instagram. "I'm super thankful and appreciative to have worked with two legends @mariahcarey & @kirkfranklin Can't wait for everyone to hear!" Listen to the preview below.
primetimer.com

Jennifer Hudson

Showing 1 - 13 of 13 articles tagged "Jennifer Hudson" Jennifer Hudson is shopping a talk show from the Ellen team. The Oscar-winning former American Idol star is pitching a new daytime talk show that would be produced by the overseeing... Posted Wednesday 11/18/20 at 1:35PM EST. Mariah Carey's Apple...
