CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

What’s New at Animal Kingdom: We Found Holiday Drinks and the Best Fall Cupcake EVER

By Rachel Franko
disneyfoodblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back, DFB friends! We’re here with another What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. And, we’ve got plenty of updates to share with you! So, what are you waiting for? Let’s dive right on in!. Animal Kingdom Food Update. Flame Tree Barbecue. As we were scoping the parks for...

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
WZVN-TV

Baby zebra born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

ORLANDO, Fla. — The animal care team at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista welcomed the birth of a new zebra. Guests staying at the resort may have the chance to see the zebra prancing around with her mom, Zoey, around the savanna.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Holiday Decorations#Christmas Trees#Food Drink#Dfb#Disney World#The Irish Coffee
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Dooney & Bourke ‘Walt’s Holiday Lodge’ Bags Bring Christmas Cheer to Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween is less than a week away, but Christmas merchandise is already hitting shelves at Walt Disney World. Now you can get your hands on this series of Dooney & Bourke bags from Walt’s Holiday Lodge collection. We found these at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom.
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Holiday Decorations Arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is preparing for the holidays and the return of “Merry Menagerie.” Discovery Island is now decked out in wintry animal decorations. As you enter Discovery Island, you’ll spot the first of many birds on top of this lamppost. Along the top of the shops are animal-shaped lanterns.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Primeval Whirl Almost Completely Demolished at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Primeval Whirl at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is almost completely gone over a year after it was permanently closed. When we last visited the extinct attraction, much of the left track still remained. Now the attraction is mostly leveled. Pieces of the attraction and construction vehicles are visible through the green...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
disneydining.com

7 Things We Love About Restaurantosaurus in Animal Kingdom

There are some who would say Restaurantosaurus in Dinoland USA in Disney’s Animal Kingdom isn’t worth visiting. After all, with quick-service options like Flame Tree Barbecue and Satu’li Canteen available in the same park, why would you choose to visit this fast food eatery? Our answer? There are tons of reasons to choose Restaurantosaurus.
LIFESTYLE
momtrends.com

The Best Boozy Holiday Drinks

There is nothing quite like facing the chill in the air armed with something nice and toasty in your cup. Now, for this java junkie, during the day this time of year you'll most likely find me sipping on a Peppermint Mocha, but come evening, I'm all about the boozy holiday drinks. Bwah! I mean, mama needs something special to help her get through all the holiday mayhem.
DRINKS
SPY

The Best Drink Markers for All Your Holiday Entertaining

We’ve not really gathered for drinks in a long time, and now that we are again, everyone is extra aware of the risks of spreading germs. (We are still making our way out of a global pandemic after all.) No one wants to pick up the wrong wine or cocktail glass because they don’t want to get sick, or they just want to drink their own drink. Understandable. One great way to make sure everyone only drinks from their own glass is by picking up a set of drink markers. These markers take various forms, but their job is to make...
DRINKS
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney’s Ultimate Toy Drive Begins Today! Find Out How YOU Can Help!

Today Disney officially kicked off the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive on Good Morning America. The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive supports the Marine Toys for Tots program with a goal to help kids in need and inspire hope during the holiday season. You can also help donate to support this toy drive, and here’s how!
CHARITIES
disneyfoodblog.com

Hurry! Grab Disney’s NEW 50th Anniversary Ears Before They Sell Out!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Update: The EARidescent ears are currently sold out on shopDisney, but they are currently available at Disney World. We’ve seen all kinds of 50th Anniversary merchandise released online and...
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Curious About Starbucks's New 2021 Christmas Drinks? Here's What We Know

Starbucks likes to hold its cards close and its red cups closer. The brand has yet to say when its new 2021 holiday drinks are coming, but Starbucks fans have done the dirty work, and they're convinced Christmas sips will be available in stores nationwide on Nov. 4 or Nov. 7. With that date only mere days away, it makes coffee-cravers wonder just what drinks will be on that list. Since the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brûlée Latte have been such seasonal hits, it's expected that we'll see those on the list this year, as well as for years to come (thank goodness). The fan-favorite chain is also rumored to have a new drink, and it sounds like a caffeine-filled dream come true. According to the Instagram food blogger @markie_devo, the following drinks will be on the holiday lineup: the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Mocha, and Irish Cream Cold Brew. The only new drink is the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, and wow, does it sound good. The menu will also boast a new Reindeer Cake Pop along with the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, and to that we say, "Yum!"
RESTAURANTS
gamepur.com

What’s in the Cookie Run Kingdom Halloween Update?

The popular mobile game, Cookie Run Kingdom, is releasing a Halloween update on October 28. Their last big update brought MaLa Sauce cookie and added in English voice acting for all of the game’s characters. As a result, fans are curious about what this big update will include. New cookie:...
VIDEO GAMES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Limited Edition TriceraTop Spin MagicBand Roars Into Animal Kingdom

There doesn’t seem to be much merchandise representing TriceraTop Spin at Walt Disney World, but guests can now show their love for the ride with a new limited edition MagicBand. We found this item at the Discovery Trading Company at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Limited Edition TriceraTop Spin MagicBand – $39.99.
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Is Disney’s Memory Maker Photo Add-On Actually WORTH IT?

It may feel like almost everything is beginning to cost extra money in Walt Disney World (looking at you, Disney Genie+), so it can be hard to determine what’s worth the splurge and what you can skip. While some additional spending, like paying to get from the airport to Disney...
LIFESTYLE
experiencecolumbiasc.com

What’s Hot This November: Fall Festivities and Holiday Happenings

There are two months left of 2021 and we’re here to help you make them count in Columbia SC. From seasonal shindigs and early holiday happenings to the end of regular season college football and concerts galore, there’s plenty going on to fill up these brisk November days ahead. Fall...
COLUMBIA, SC
disneyfoodblog.com

Need a Last-Minute Holiday Vacation? Disney’s Got You Covered.

Did you know that a Disney vacation doesn’t have to be just in the parks?. Adventures by Disney takes guests on guided trips to tons of locations around the world. You can visit Europe, Africa, South America, and so many more places with informed tour guides and very little hassle. And it helps that it’s by Disney, so you know the trip will be fun and very well planned. One of these trips has a BIG discount right now, and if you’re hoping for a holiday vacation this year, it’s perfect for you.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy