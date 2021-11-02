What’s New at Animal Kingdom: We Found Holiday Drinks and the Best Fall Cupcake EVER

Starbucks likes to hold its cards close and its red cups closer. The brand has yet to say when its new 2021 holiday drinks are coming, but Starbucks fans have done the dirty work, and they're convinced Christmas sips will be available in stores nationwide on Nov. 4 or Nov. 7. With that date only mere days away, it makes coffee-cravers wonder just what drinks will be on that list. Since the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brûlée Latte have been such seasonal hits, it's expected that we'll see those on the list this year, as well as for years to come (thank goodness). The fan-favorite chain is also rumored to have a new drink, and it sounds like a caffeine-filled dream come true. According to the Instagram food blogger @markie_devo, the following drinks will be on the holiday lineup: the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Mocha, and Irish Cream Cold Brew. The only new drink is the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, and wow, does it sound good. The menu will also boast a new Reindeer Cake Pop along with the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, and to that we say, "Yum!"

