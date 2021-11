Kiss that Mickey Pumpkin in Disneyland’s World of Disney good-bye because it (and its surrounding merchandise) have now been replaced with the beginnings of 2021’s holiday merchandise, complete with a wintery castle display. Ever so sneakily, Disney has been adding bits and pieces of holiday merchandise to their stores over the past few weeks. But today, a whole sleigh’s worth of goods arrived. And as big as the amount is, this isn’t even the whole range of what Disney has teased, so keep your eyes on MiceChat for an update when the remainder of the merchandise arrives (if it isn’t hopelessly stuck on container ships out at sea).

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO