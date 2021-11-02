CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Blue-teaming for Exiv2, part 1: creating a security advisory process

By Kevin Backhouse
github.blog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis blog post is the first in a series about hardening the security of the Exiv2 project. Most of the steps that I’m taking with Exiv2 are generally applicable to other projects, so my goal is to share some tips that will hopefully help you harden the security of your own...

github.blog

Comments / 0

Related
Dark Reading

Tech Companies Create Security Baseline for Enterprise Software

A new vendor-neutral security baseline called the Minimum Viable Secure Product (MVSP) is designed to list minimum acceptable security requirements for B2B software and business process outsourcing suppliers. MVSP was developed and backed by tech companies including Google, Salesforce, Slack, and Okta. "Our goal is to increase the minimum bar...
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Creating A Security-First Mindset

Global Director of Threat Research Advisory Center at Verizon. Because October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, businesses of all sizes should be thinking about what measures they have in place to optimize their threat prevention. The last year and a half has shown us that organizations are able to accelerate digital transformation and new ways of working at breakneck speeds. However, in this new normal, security concerns take on greater importance, as businesses try to ensure that these new ways of working can be done securely. As companies grapple with the ongoing complexities and changes within their own respective operating environments, network and cybersecurity experts are undoubtedly facing their own unique set of challenges.
ECONOMY
inforisktoday.com

The Guide to Creating a Culture of Security

For today’s business, security is a teamwide effort and should involve everyone at your organization, not just IT. All it takes is one slightly out-of-date computer or a reused password for a cybercriminal to gain access to your company's most sensitive data. Is your security risk management handled only by...
ECONOMY
eWeek

Solving Your Hardware Security Challenges, Part 2

In Part 1 of this article, we explored five key factors that make security assurance of hardware technologies a challenge. This included the disruptive nature of research, the ever-expanding risk exposure, disproportionate user expectations, and more. In Part 2, I would like to explore how as a community we can work together to overcome these challenges.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Policy#Oss Fuzz#C#Afl
Itproportal

Securing open source software is about process, tools and developers

Many successful cyberattacks stem from exploiting application vulnerabilities, and having stout network security may not be enough. Regardless of how strong network security may be, hackers can find ways in. Sometimes, they are inside an organization’s network and do not exploit a vulnerability for many years. Attacks on vulnerable buffer overflows and code injections can be in the works for a very long time and lead to major data breaches, ransomware, or loss of service.
COMPUTERS
github.blog

GitHub Availability Report: October 2021

In October, we experienced one incident resulting in significant impact and degraded state of availability for the GitHub Codespaces service. October 8 17:16 UTC (lasting 1 hour and 36 minutes) A core Codespaces API response was inadvertently restructured as part of our Codespaces public API launch, impacting existing API clients...
TECHNOLOGY
github.blog

Moderate Organizations on GitHub Mobile

As an administrator of an organization, you can now moderate disruptive behavior in your community on the go. Tap Block from organization from a comment menu on an issue, pull request, or discussion to block a user for a set time frame and choose to hide their comments. Learn more about blocking users from your organization.
COMPUTERS
github.blog

10 GitHub Actions resources to bookmark from the basics to CI/CD

TL;DR: Tips on how to get started using GitHub Actions and resources to learn more about making it work for you. From automating workflows to ordering pizza to building cloud pipelines, GitHub Actions can do a lot. Introduced in 2018, GitHub Actions offers powerful workflow automation and CI/CD functionality that’s platform-native and accessible right from your repository on GitHub.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
github.blog

Thank you, GitHub

This morning, I sent the following post to the GitHub team. TL;DR: I’m moving on to my next adventure, and Thomas Dohmke (currently Chief Product Officer) will be GitHub’s next CEO. I will become Chairman Emeritus, which fulfills my lifelong ambition of having a title in Latin. My heartfelt thanks to every Hubber and every developer who makes GitHub what it is, every day.
BUSINESS
baltimorenews.net

How to Create a Secure Password

The security of your data over the web is crucial. We use to store a lot of sensitive data over the web on different websites. We also use different apps and websites where we enter banking details to make online transactions. To make things easier for you, Bitdefender's Cybersecurity Awareness...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Fragmented approach to identity security management creates risk

One Identity released global survey findings that revealed a significant increase in digital identities on a global scale. This phenomenon – known as identity sprawl – has been driven by surges in user identities (internal, third parties, and customers), machine identities and new accounts generated in response to an uptick in remote work.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Make your users part of the web security solution

Around the world today, we’re seeing instances of people being either part of the solution or part of the problem. In the context of information security, it seems we mostly witness people being part of the problem. But there’s often little discussion about people being part of the solution. An important area of any given information security program is getting users on board with web security.
CELL PHONES
VisualStudio Magazine

How to Create a Transformer Architecture Model for Natural Language Processing

The goal is to create a model that accepts a sequence of words such as "The man ran through the {blank} door" and then predicts most-likely words to fill in the blank. This article explains how to create a transformer architecture model for natural language processing. Specifically, the goal is to create a model that accepts a sequence of words such as "The man ran through the {blank} door" and then predicts most-likely words to fill in the blank.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
github.blog

Building the next phase of GitHub, together

This morning, I shared the following post with Hubbers in response to Nat’s announcement about his next adventure. I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO to build the next phase of GitHub for our global community of software developers. Building the next phase of GitHub, together. Hello...
TECHNOLOGY
baylorlariat.com

Mobile app development class allows students to create in blue light

People are using apps more than ever before, and some professors on Baylor’s campus have been contributing to the growing world of application development. With the average smartphone user using 10 apps per day and total mobile app downloads continuing to increase each year, consumer spending on apps reached a record high of $64.9 billion in the first half of 2021.
EDUCATION
techstartups.com

Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy