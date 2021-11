If you follow Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, on social media — and you should — you know that she spends a lot of time with the animals at Brett’s Barn. The farm was created in memory of the couple's niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was born in 2016. Brett had Down syndrome and was born with a congenital heart defect (CHD), and she fought hard for 7 months before she ultimately passed in 2017. After her death and in her honor, Caroline established the Brett Boyer Foundation — a foundation that supports CHD research and awareness, as well as celebrates Down syndrome.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO