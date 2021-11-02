CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details Released In Killing Of NJ Pharma CEO Followed Home By Gunman From PA Casino: Reports

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago
Authorities have released additional details in the harrowing killing of a New Jersey man followed home from a Pennsylvania casino last month.

Sree Ranga Aravapalli, 54, was followed nearly 50 miles to his Plainsboro home from Parx Casino, and shot dead in what law enforcement is calling a "robbery gone wrong" on Briardale Court Oct. 26.

Aravapalli -- the CEO of pharmaceutical company Aurex Labs -- died of multiple gunshot wounds over nearly $10,000 in gambling winnings, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Jekai-Reid John, 27, of Norristown, PA, was arrested in connection with the incident late last month. Then, Devon Melchor, 26, of Upper Darby, PA, was arrested by officials while trying to board an international flight in Florida.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim at this incredibly difficult time.”

A BMW with temporary Delaware plates, a black spoiler and aftermarket wheel followed Aravapalli as he got onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike, EZ Pass records show, the Bucks Courier Times reports.

The vehicle followed the victim off the highway and 18 minutes later, 911 calls came in, the outlet said.

A white BMW with Pennsylvania registration was found at the Norristown address linked to Reid-John, BCT said.

“We are deeply saddened by the report that earlier this week a customer of Parx Casino was the victim of a homicide at his home after returning from a visit to the casino," Parx Casino CEO Eric Hausler said in a statement.

"We have learned that law enforcement officials have arrested a suspect who followed the victim home from the casino that night. Parx Casino has been cooperating fully with local and state law enforcement agencies in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey and will continue to do so.

