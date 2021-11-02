CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, NC

Martin Community College, ECU announce business administration bilateral agreement

By Martin Community College
WILLIAMSTON, NC  — Martin Community College and East Carolina University have signed a bilateral agreement for their business administration programs.

Students completing an associate degree in business administration at Martin Community College may transfer seamlessly into East Carolina University to complete a bachelor’s degree.

For more information or to enroll, contact the business administration program at Martin Community College at 252-792-1521.  Spring Semester starts January 10.

