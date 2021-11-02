CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Macron Extends Deadline for U.K. to Authorize More French Boats in Its Waters

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

French President Emmanuel Macron has extended the deadline for British authorities to license more French fishing boats, the Associated Press reported.

The United Kingdom now has until November 4 to authorize more French ships onto their waters. If they do not comply with the extension, British boats could be banned from some French ports. Further, vessels carrying British goods could be subject to intense scrutiny.

France and the United Kingdom have storied histories with fishing. The countries have often controlled their waters, and each side accuses the other of violating the Brexit trade deal.

As the new deadline looms, many French fishers have expressed their frustrations with the Channel Islands hesitating to agree to the deal. The Channel Islands are self-governing British crown dependencies that France says haven't given out enough licenses. In particular, the island of Jersey appears to be holding back on the licenses despite France's threats.

"I don't know why they are causing problems. Even the English don't quite understand why Jersey is resisting," trawler owner Samuel Deshayes told AP.

However, the end to the tensions between France and the United Kingdom could be on the horizon. An unnamed spokesperson for the French presidency has said that discussions "are advancing."

"Neither us nor the British want this to go badly," the spokesperson said.

For more reporting by the Associated Press, see below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TyP0p_0ckP57G400

French trawler owners in Normandy have reacted with confusion and consternation after Macron extended the deadline.

"We don't know what to expect. We learn new things every day," Deshayes said in Granville, a coastal commune in Normandy not far from the British island of Jersey in the English Channel. "We will not give up until everyone has obtained a license."

Fishing is a tiny industry economically for both countries but with outsized diplomatic importance, and the dispute is an important test for Britain's relations with the European Union after the U.K.'s withdrawal from the EU .

While preparing at 4 a.m. to head out from Granville to trawl for scallops and sea snails, fisherman Jimmy Montreuil said he feels "in the dark" about how long he'll be able to fish freely. The area is also rich with lobster, sea bream and other fish.

The government of Jersey has reacted by issuing 49 temporary licenses to French boats this week. It said the vessels will be able to fish in Jersey waters until January 31 to "grant time" for further data that is necessary for it to issue permanent licenses.

Emmanuel Lecoufle, owner of French trawler Arc en Ciel in Granville, said that the new permits are "not enough. There are still 200 boats pending. It is nothing at all, 49 licenses," he said.

Meanwhile, the French trawler owners who were granted extended licenses said they still don't understand what will happen next.

Macron's office said Monday that talks would continue this week and no measures would be taken before a Thursday meeting.

The British government has said throughout the dispute that it isn't engaged in a negotiation and it is entirely up to France to end the conflict.

The government in London welcomed Macron's decision to extend the deadline and said a meeting in Paris on Thursday between Britain's Brexit minister, David Frost, and French Europe Minister Clement Beaune would cover a range of issues—not just fishing.

"We've always said we want to deescalate this and always said we have an ever-open door to discuss any further evidence France or the EU might have on any additional vessels they'd like to have licensed," British environment minister George Eustice told Sky News.

Eustice said it appears that a British scallop dredger—the Cornelis Gert Jan—that French authorities impounded last month has been released.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s worst nightmare? President Michel Barnier

For the moment, the English are not interested in the French election. Brexit has dulled us into a sleepy indifference about European affairs. Boris Johnson proclaims the arrival of a “global Britain”, an invocation of the time when the UK was a world power. It is becoming a resurrection of the fantasy of an Anglosphere dominating the world.The problem is that US president Joe Biden, who always calls himself an Irishman, is not interested in fuelling this fantasy. Meanwhile, the behaviour of a right-wing Australian prime minister, who is largely unknown in Britain, in deceiving France on submarines has caused...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU, UK seek new NIreland deal to stave off Brexit trade war

The top negotiators of the European Union and recently departed Britain sought a belated renegotiated deal Friday on how trade in Northern Ireland should be dealt with amid signs that increasingly acrimonious relations could lead to a trade war. On top of the dispute on how to smooth the trade in goods in the UK's Northern Ireland, where the complicated Brexit deal has left the region also in the EU's single trading zone, both sides are fighting over symbolically important UK fishing licenses off France The U.K.'s post-Brexit negotiator David Frost was meeting with his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Shore News Network

Russia says Denmark detains its research vessel

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Danish authorities have detained a Russian research vessel and seized the ship’s documents, Russia’s embassy in Copenhagen said on Thursday. Russian RIA news agency reported that 61 people were on board of the vessel, citing the embassy. The embassy said the vessel, Akademik Ioffe of the Shirshov...
EUROPE
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#British#The Associated Press#Ap#Normandy
The Independent

Greek firefighters clash with police at climate ministry

Police clashed in Athens Friday with protesting firefighters demanding job contracts in the wake of massive wildfires. One firefighter was hurt by a stun grenade and five others were detained after police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators.The protesters, wearing their firefighting uniforms, blocked traffic outside the newly-created Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry north of the capital.Massive fires this summer burned more than 1,000 square kilometers (385 square miles) of forest on the island of Evia and in southern Greece, as heatwaves scorched southeast Europe. Hundreds of firefighters from European Union nations and nearby countries...
PROTESTS
BBC

Fishing row: UK boat held by French released

The British trawler that was detained by France during the post-Brexit fishing row has been released by the French authorities. The Scottish-registered scallop dredger Cornelis Gert Jan left the northern French port of Le Havre on Wednesday evening. The trawler's owner, Macduff Shellfish, said it was "delighted" that the crew...
U.K.
The Guardian

French officials vent fury over Australian leak of Macron text message

Elysée officials have expressed fury at the decision of Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, to leak a private text message from the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as the diplomatic rift between the two countries deepened. “Confidence has been completely shattered,” a close adviser to Macron told French media on Tuesday....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Derrick

French trawler owners still in dark over U.K.-French fishing

GRANVILLE, France (AP) — French trawler owners in Normandy have reacted with confusion and consternation after President Emmanuel Macron extended a Tuesday deadline by two days amid a post-Brexit fishing spat with Britain. Macron said that the U.K. now has until Thursday to license more French vessels to fish in...
INDUSTRY
UPI News

French President Emmanuel Macron launches job training program

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday launched a national youth training and jobs program for young people 16 to 25 in an effort to improve the youth unemployment rate that is higher than in many countries in the European Union. According to the new Youth Commitment...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Macron postpones sanctions for more talks as fishing row deadline passes without breakthrough

President Emmanuel Macron has postponed threatened sanctions in the row over post-Brexit fishing rights in the English Channel, giving Britain until Thursday to reach a resolution.The partial climbdown came three hours before Paris was expected to begin retaliatory measures, such as closing French ports to UK fishing boats and imposing tighter checks on goods coming from Britain – or even targeting electricity supplies to the Channel Islands.Talks to end the deadlock over French access to waters around Jersey and Guernsey have resumed, Mr Macron said. A Downing Street spokesperson welcomed the move, which postpones French sanctions until after a...
ECONOMY
newschain

Macron’s deadline looms in UK-France fishing dispute

France is set to take punitive action on Tuesday as the UK refused to “roll over” in a dispute over post-Brexit licences to fish in British waters. Downing Street said it had “robust” contingency plans in place if Emmanuel Macron’s government carries out threats to disrupt trade from midnight. Foreign...
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

PM Modi invites French President Macron to visit India: Shringla

Rome [Italy], October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India at an early opportunity, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday. Addressing a media briefing from Rome, the Foreign Secretary informed that the Prime Minister has held two formal meetings apart...
WORLD
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
629K+
Followers
67K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy