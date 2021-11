GLENDALE, Ariz. — Music and video equipment worth around $10,000 was stolen from a local church in Glendale after thieves broke in on Sunday. Members of the Cristian church 'Jesucristo es la Luz' located near 59th and Missouri avenues, were getting ready to open for service when they made the discovery that several acoustic and electric guitars, a sound system, a mixer, a television, a projector and several other electronics had been stolen.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO