For nearly two years, we've waited as the FCC had worked to free up underutilized spectrum for telecoms, all in an effort to expand 5G. This "C-band" was previously used primarily by satellite companies, auctioned off to carriers earlier this year. Verizon and AT&T had planned to launch their newly-bought spectrum next month, but following some potential safety concerns, they have postponed the plans into 2022.

