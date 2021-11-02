CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube taps new boss to grow content across the Americas

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube on Monday named Tara Walpert Levy as its new vice president of Americas, a key role at the Google-owned video platform overseeing global content verticals including influencers, shopping, gaming and news. Walpert Levy, who has worked for Google since 2014, will start her new role on Nov. 29....

SFGate

YouTube Taps Ad Veteran Tara Walpert Levy as VP of Americas, Overseeing Content Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

Tara Walpert Levy, a 10-year Google and YouTube veteran ad exec, is moving over to YouTube full-time in a big new role. Walpert Levy has been named VP, Americas for YouTube, leading the teams overseeing the video giant’s partnerships across the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Brazil that work with creators and media partners to build their audiences and monetize content.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
prweek.com

YouTube promotes Tara Walpert Levy to VP of Americas

Leadership shifts are afoot at YouTube. The video platform giant has promoted Tara Walpert Levy to VP of Americas to oversee content partnerships in the region effective November 29, the company said on Monday. Previously, Walpert Levy was VP of agency and brand solutions for Google, where she was one...
BUSINESS
lifewire.com

How YouTube Leads the Way to Better Kids' Content

YouTube is trying to improve the quality of videos aimed at children. The company said that it would crack down on highly commercial videos aimed at kids and ones that encourage bad behaviors. Experts say poor online content can affect children’s mental health. Kids may soon get better things to...
KIDS
#New Boss#Taps#Video Content#Americas#Aura#Tiktok#Twitch
inputmag.com

YouTube warns creators of kids’ content to shape up or face demonetization

Ahead of its participation in today’s Senate hearing on child safety, YouTube revised its children-focused monetization policies to specify that only high-quality content will be allowed to make money on the platform. Only channels that specifically target younger audiences or are classified as “made for kids” will need to fit the new standards.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
mediapost.com

YouTube Head Of Content Partnerships Exits To Become First CCO At Pinterest

Malik Ducard spent a decade at YouTube, most recently spearheading the creation of content development funds. The vice president of content partnerships at YouTube also helped to lead Google’s and YouTube’s response to COVID-19, racial justice, and kids’ privacy. Now he’s jumping to Pinterest to take on the position of chief content officer.
BUSINESS
Literary Hub

Omar Mouallem on the Unknown History of Islam Across the Americas

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode Andrew is joined by Omar Mouallem, the author of Praying to the West: How Muslims Shaped...
RELIGION
