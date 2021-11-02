CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Democracy Is the 'Only Leverage' West Has Against China, Former NATO Chief Says

By Tom O'Connor
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen has expressed to Newsweek that democratic ideals are the only leverage that the United States and its Western allies have when it comes to pressuring a powerful China to restrict its growing nuclear capabilities.

"The only leverage we have vis-à-vis China is if all the world's democracies could really unite and stand together and make a formal and informal alliance of democracies," Rasmussen said. "Together, the world's free societies represent almost 60% of the world economy. That's a formidable force that will create respect if we can unite, and I think that's the only leverage we have."

Rasmussen served as NATO chief from 2009 through 2014, and before that as prime minister of Denmark from 2001 to 2009. He founded the Alliance of Democracies Foundation in 2017, and today he hopes that achieving such a coalition will be the goal of the upcoming Summit for Democracy that President Joe Biden has planned to hold next month.

"That should be the theme of the Biden summit on December 9-10 on democracy, and this is clearly the theme of my foundation," Rasmussen said. "I think it should be a focal point on all efforts in a campaign for democracy from now, on because we don't have many of the leverages."

The summit comes at a time when NATO perceives China as a top challenger on the international stage. At the same time, last month's total collapse in the Cold War-era pacts relations with Russia threatened to further bring Beijing and Moscow together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjKJj_0ckP4pbe00

Over the past two decades and especially in recent years, China and Russia have formed an increasingly tight strategic partnership that Rasmussen called "a real concern," especially when it comes to further integration of the nuclear-armed militaries of the two nations.

While Russia leads by far in terms of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and overall nuclear warheads, China has swiftly amassed a range of nuclear-capable weapons of its own, including medium and intermediate-range weapons.

Those weapons had long been banned for the U.S. and Russia as a result of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the two nations. The INF was scrapped by the administration of former President Donald Trump in 2019, and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin soon followed suit.

But rather than continue to roll back non-proliferation measures, Rasmussen said the U.S. and allied nations "should put much more pressure on China is to engage in global disarmament and arms control schemes."

"China is a rising military power, and it's illogical to make deals between Russia and the U.S. alone," he added. "We need also to include China, which, by the way, is a much stronger military power than Russia."

Since coming to power in 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping has pursued a mass military modernization program that has incorporated nearly every aspect of the People's Liberation Army, the world's largest standing armed forces, a campaign fueled by the country's rapid economic rise.

Beijing has repeatedly resisted calls to join the kinds of bilateral or multilateral arms control measures adopted by Moscow and Washington, arguing they remained uniquely responsible to take such actions due to their far larger arsenals. But that has not kept China from criticizing the U.S. for walking away from decades-old treaties such as the INF and the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty.

"The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the ABM Treaty and the INF Treaty, continuously advances its global anti-ballistic missile systems, citing the so-call threat from China and Russia as an excuse, and seeks to deploy land-based intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific and Europe," China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said during last month's U.N. General Assembly debate.

"These moves negatively affect the strategic trust among major countries, threaten regional security and impede multilateral arms control process," he added.

Geng affirmed China's commitments to other arms control agreements it has adhered to, including the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and said Beijing would continue to be a force for good in the world.

"No matter how the international landscape may change, China will stay firmly on the path of peaceful development, resolutely uphold the multilateral international order, and actively promote international arms control and disarmament process," Geng said.

"China will always be a builder of world peace, contributor to global development, defender of international order, and provider of public goods," he added. "China is committed to making further contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind."

But the U.S. has accused China of geopolitical aggression and human rights abuses, and Beijing has accused Washington of building geopolitical blocs based on Cold War models and attempting to interfere in the internal affairs of the People's Republic.

And while China and Russia have so far denied any intentions to form a proper alliance of their own, the two have increasingly adopted united stances , including on the concept of the Summit for Democracy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nz83o_0ckP4pbe00

Commenting on the upcoming gathering, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said they would "make clear our positions and expound correct views on democracy, development and human rights to the international community," according to a readout of the pair's meeting Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.

"Wang Yi emphasized that, democracy is a common value of mankind and a right of people in all countries, rather than an exclusive privilege of a few countries," according to the readout. "Forcing other countries to accept a unilaterally recognized so-called 'democracy' will only be counterproductive. It is a typical move against democracy to label other countries as 'authoritarian' just because they choose different paths to achieve democracy."

Lavrov, for his part, remarked on "intensive contacts" between their two countries, something he said "is evidence of the unprecedented level and quality of relations between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China."

Then, on Monday, he also issued criticism of Biden's plan to rally democratic countries.

"The 'summit for democracy' pursues the aim of classifying people and countries into democratic and undemocratic ones," Lavrov said during an interview with the Rossiya-24 outlet. "The way I see it, the Americans wish to achieve the maximum loyalty, to create an impression there is a mass Washington-led movement."

Lavrov said that it "would be amusing to see who specifically has been invited and in what capacity," saying he was "nearly certain that there will be attempts to lure in some of our strategic partners and allies." He expressed hope "they will demonstrate commitment to their obligations that exist on other platforms, and not at some artificially and unofficially convened one-time summits."

The Biden administration has yet to release an official list of invitees for the Summit for Democracy, but Lavrov said neither Moscow nor Beijing would be included.

Last week, referring to the Summit, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that the U.S. would "have a chance together with many of our democratic partners from around the world to share experiences, to learn from one another, and to do what we can to beat back the tide of authoritarianism, of repression, wherever it exists."

Comments / 5

Minion Horde
5d ago

The never-ending hypocrisy flowing from Beijing's many outlets has become almost comical for how glaringly obvious is its propagandic nature.

Reply
3
Related
POLITICO

4 Dems urge Biden to strike nuclear deals with China

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — Ahead of President JOE BIDEN’s virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart, XI JINPING, four top Congressional Democratic leaders on nuclear issues want potential nuclear agreements with China to feature as key points of discussion — before it’s too late. In recent days, the U.S. government...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TIME

The U.S. Risks Catastrophe if It Doesn't Clarify Its Taiwan Strategy

At a recent CNN town hall, President Biden strongly and directly promised to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion, saying bluntly “Yes, we have a commitment to do that,” when asked about the situation. But the U.S. very specifically does not have such a commitment. In fact, for decades our policy has been one of so-called “strategic ambiguity,” i.e. choosing not to be definitive as to how the U.S. would respond to an invasion from the mainland of what Beijing regards as its renegade province. Recently, the presence of U.S. troops on the islands became public, provoking angry protests from China.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
albuquerqueexpress.com

US 'absolutely' could defend Taiwan from China, says US top General

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen Mark Milley on Wednesday said that the American military "absolutely" could defend Taiwan from a potential Chinese attack if asked to do so. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Milley said he did not expect China to attempt...
FOREIGN POLICY
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show

China hit back Wednesday against criticism by US President Joe Biden, who had accused Beijing of not showing leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the make-or-break COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow. Xi -- who leads the planet's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change -- has not travelled outside of China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not joined world leaders for COP26. Biden on Tuesday had launched blistering criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit. "Actions speak louder than words," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Against Democracy
The Independent

Biden says there is ‘no need’ for ‘physical conflict’ with China despite rising tensions

President Joe Biden said there will be no need for the US to engage in a “physical conflict” with China and he does not worry about one starting despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday prior to departing the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Biden was asked if the potential for armed conflict between the two world powers had grown because of recent Chinese weapons tests, including one of a hypersonic missile last month.Mr Biden replied: “Am I worried about an armed conflict or some that accidentally occurring with China? No,...
U.S. POLITICS
Mercury News

Friedman: Would Russia or China help us if we were invaded by space aliens?

In a recent essay on great-power competition and climate change, Rob Litwak, an arms control expert at the Wilson Center, recalled a question that President Ronald Reagan posed to Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader, after they took a walk during their 1985 Lake Geneva summit. As Gorbachev put it later:...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Denmark
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
China
NBC News

At global summits, Biden seeks to leverage China's absence

EDINBURGH, Scotland — As President Joe Biden attended a pair of global summits in Europe in the last few days, he sought to leverage the absence of one superpower — China — to reassert U.S. leadership on the global stage. At this week's U.N. climate summit in Scotland, as with...
WORLD
Defense One

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US alarmed by ‘stunning’ pace of Chinese military advances

After months of simmering tensions, US defence officials say they now foresee trouble with China on multiple fronts, including Beijing’s rapid military expansion as well as its threats to Taiwan.The Pentagon has been surprised and alarmed by the pace of China’s technological modernisation in several spheres, including its nuclear programme, cyber technology, missile capabilities and space programme.The rapid developments have forced the Biden administration to attempt to reorient its policies to avoid a shift in the global balance of power.“The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” said General John Hyten, the No 2-ranking US military officer, who...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
629K+
Followers
67K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy