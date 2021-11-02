CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Stars Simu Liu and Jonathan Majors to Host Saturday Night Live

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel stars Simu Liu and Jonathan Majors have both been announced as hosts of Saturday Night Live this November. Jonathan Majors (who plays Marvel Cinematic Universe Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3) will host SNL on November 13th, with Taylor Swift as the musical guest. Meanwhile, Simu Liu (who stars as...

comicbook.com

rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

SNL: Jonathan Majors (With Musical Guest Taylor Swift), Simu Liu to Host

Saturday Night Live has lined up a pair of Marvel stars. Jonathan Majors — who appeared in Disney+’s Loki series and plays Kang The Conqueror in the forthcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — will make his hosting debut on Nov. 13, TVLine has learned. The Lovecraft Country actor will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift, who returns to perform for the fifth time in support of the release of “RED (Taylor’s Version)” (coming out Nov. 12). Meanwhile, Simu Liu, star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (which hits Disney+ on Nov. 12), will take on...
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Watch Emily Ratajkowski make unexpected appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside host Jason Sudeikis,

Emily Ratajkowski, 30, the international supermodel made an unexpected appearance last night (October 22) on Saturday Night Live, hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, 46. This weekends episode of SNL marked Jason Sudeikis first time back to the comedy sketch show since he left the main cast back in 2013 and during his time as host, pal Emily Ratajkowski made a surprise appearance during the star-packed comedy show.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kieran Culkin To Host ‘SNL’ In November With Ed Sheeran As Musical Guest

Roman Roy is to take some time out from trying to succeed his father Logan to host Saturday Night Live. Kieran Culkin, who stars in HBO drama Succession, fresh into its third season, will make his SNL hosting debut on November 6, the NBC late-night show revealed during tonight’s episode. The actor did, in fact, have a small role on SNL back in 1991 in three sketches when his brother Macauley hosted in Season 17. Culkin will be joined by musical guest Ed Sheeran, who is making his third appearance on the NBC show, after spots in 2014 and 2017. SNL returns for its fifth episode November 6 after a run on consecutive shows hosted by Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis tonight.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Will Smith Paid Co-Stars From His Own Pocket When WB Added Film to HBO Max

Will Smith paid his King Richard co-stars out of his own pocket to make up for any shortfalls with the movie releasing on HBO Max. There has been a ton of chatter around the financial realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most hotly-contested debates is if stars should renegotiate their deals in light of the "decreased earning potential" In a piece from The Hollywood Reporter, they say that Smith decided to cut that conversation off at the pass. He got a reported $40 million to play Venus and Serena Williams' father and is sharing the wealth. The publication said that he personally wrote a check to Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton. Smith's representation has neither confirmed nor denied these reports. It wouldn't really be out of character for the star. This was clearly a passion project for one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood.
MOVIES
Empire

Jonathan Majors Starring In Magazine Dreams

With his Marvel gig, Netflix's The Harder They Fall and an upcoming role challenging Michael B. Jordan in Creed III Jonathan Majors' career is a rocket ship right now. He's also finding time for other projects, including writer/director Elijah Bynum's Magazine Dreams. Sadly, the title does not mean that Majors...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Kieran Culkin and Ed Sheeran Take the Stage at 30 Rock Tonight

Kieran Culkin is hours away from making his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, nearly 30 years to the date he first appeared on the series in a cameo role. Culkin is currently starring in the third season of HBO's wildly popular dark comedy Succession, and is appearing on the live sketch comedy in support of the show. Culkin first appeared as a background player during a sketch as his older brother Macaulay hosted the Thanksgiving 1991 episode on November 23, 1991.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live return date: Kieran Culkin of Succession hosting!

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the Saturday Night Live return date at NBC? Or, at the very least, get more insight on the next host and/or musical guest?. Entering the Jason Sudeikis episode we more than expected to learn more details about the next new episode...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Rise With Host Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut last night, giving the show a “popular cast member returns” ratings bump. Last night’s telecast of SNL with host Sudeikis and musical guest Brandi Carlile drew a 3.7 household live + same day rating in the 41 metered local markets and 1.6 in 18-49 in the 22 markets with local people meters.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost breaks record with latest episode of sketch show

Colin Jost has made TV history with the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.The comedian has hosted the Weekend Update segment of the US sketch show since 2014.In the Saturday (23 October) edition, hosted by the series’ former cast member and writer Jason Sudeikis, Jost’s overall episode count came to 155.This now means he has overtaken Seth Meyers as the SNL sat to have hosted Weekend Update the most in its 46-year history.When he first began hosting the segment, it was to replace Meyers alongside Cecily Strong. He began hosting with Michael Che later that year.Meyers, who joined the...
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

With Simu Liu and Saweetie, SNL will have its first host-musical guest combo of Asian descent -- who aren't the same person

"Will this be the first time #SNL has both a host and musical guest of Asian descent? (Aside from Bruno Mars, who did both duties in the same episode.)" tweeted Phil Yu, AKA "Angry Asian Man" in response to Saturday Night Live's announcement that Kim's Convenience and Marvel star Liu and rapper Saweetie will star in the Nov. 20 episode. Liu is Chinese-Canadian, while Saweetie has a mother of Filipino and Chinese descent and an African American father. There have only been seven other SNL hosts of Asian descent -- Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, Bruno Mars, Kumail Nanjiani, Aziz Ansari, Awkwafina and Sandra Oh -- and each didn't host with a musical guest of Asian descent. Except Bruno Mars, who was his own musical guest in 2012. ALSO: SNL lines up two back-to-back Marvel stars with Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘SNL’: Jonathan Majors & Simu Liu To Make Hosting Debuts, With Taylor Swift & Saweetie Set As Musical Guests

Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu will make their hosting debuts on Saturday Night Live as the NBC variety series returns for three consecutive shows in November. Taylor Swift and Saweetie have been set as the respective musical guests. Lovecraft Country star Majors, whose Netflix film The Harder They Fall launches Wednesday, will host the series on November 13 with Swift as musical guest. It marks the pop star’s fifth appearance as a musical guest and will come a day after her re-recorded album Red comes out. Liu, star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will host November 20. He will be joined by Saweetie, who is making her musical debut on the show ahead of her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, which comes out next year. The November 13 and 20 shows will follow the November 6 appearance of Succession star Kieran Culkin and musical guest Ed Sheeran, who revealed earlier today that he will be appearing on the show, despite recently contracting Covid. Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost Just Broke A Major Weekend Update Record

SNL head writer Colin Jost has been hosting Weekend Update alongside Michael Che for some time now. He started writing for Saturday Night Live back in Season 31, but didn’t appear on Weekend Update until 2014. While that’s a long time to wait for the spotlight, his dedication seems to have paid off, as Jost just broke a major record related to the longtime segment.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Simu Liu on His Romantic Leading Man Role in ‘One True Loves’ and “Reclaiming the Narrative”

As Marvel’s newest superhero, Simu Liu flexed a lot of skills (and muscle) in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: martial arts, comedy and, as a traumatized son reuniting with his estranged father, drama. The Canadian actor’s latest film, One True Loves, will show he can also play the romantic leading man. The adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2016 novel centers on Emma (Hamilton star Phillipa Soo), whose husband Jesse (Luke Bracey of the 2015 Point Break remake) goes missing on their first wedding anniversary and is eventually presumed dead. Years later, Emma is engaged to Sam (Liu) when...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Taylor Swift, Saweetie Are Coming to 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live revealed its full November lineup, which will feature Taylor Swift returning to the show and Saweetie making her SNL debut. The sketch show’s November run will kick off this Saturday, Nov. 6, with Succession star Kieran Culkin hosting and Ed Sheeran making his third appearance as musical guest. Sheeran’s availability had briefly been put in doubt after he tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of October; but on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the singer-songwriter — who just released a new album, = (Equals) — announced he’d recovered and got the “all clear” on leaving quarantine.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Trolls Mark Ruffalo Over Revealing Spoilers

Of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo share a reputation for being loose-lipped regarding spoilers for upcoming Marvel Studios projects. In a new interview discussing his third headlining gig as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home -- possibly his final outing in the MCU -- Holland cast aspersions on Ruffalo to deflect from a question about the future of the Spider-Verse in live-action Spider-Man movies. Empire Magazine posed the question to Holland. The Spider-Man star responded by saying, "I don't know. I'm always in the dark. If they are, no-one's told me. Where's Mark 'I'll Tell You Everything' Ruffalo when you need him, eh?"
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Simu Liu, Phillipa Soo, Luke Bracey Bring the Romance to Helmer Fickman's AFM Pic 'One True Loves'

Getting romantic dramas made in today’s cinematic landscape is becoming more and more challenging, yet veteran director Andy Fickman (“She’s the Man,” “The Game Plan,” “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,”), who is currently in production on the buzzy indie “One True Loves,” remains cheerful and optimistic about the genre. “In general, and pretty much short of being a tentpole, it’s very hard to get things made. People aren’t making romantic dramedies that much anymore, but at the same time, there’s a real need for content because of the streaming outlets,” says Fickman, whose energy level remains high even after shooting an all-nighter. Highland Film Group is representing international rights to “One True Loves,” and is co-financing the picture alongside Blue Rider’s Walter Josten. Highland Film Group’s domestic arm, the Avenue, is distributing domestically.
MOVIES

